AMC

Steven Yeun is having what the kids call “a moment,” and it’s not even for, like, being in a superhero movie. The Walking Dead alum — whose Glenn Rhee exited in grim circumstances back in 2016 — is scoring accolades, and even some critics’ circle awards, for his simmering, ambiguously evil-or-is-he? turn in the haunting South Korean thriller/head-scratcher Burning. The Korean-born actor even turned up in this summer’s powerfully cool Sorry to Bother You. Now he gets to add yet another cool project to his CV: He’ll appear in an episode of Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone.

This exclusive comes from Collider, who announced Yeun will play the title character in “The Traveler,” the fourth episode in the forthcoming reboot, which Peele will host à la Rod Serling. The episode will follow, as per Collider, “two cops and a mysterious traveler.” So there you go.

It doesn’t appear to be based on a classic Twilight Zone episode, suggesting Peele will be going the route of the previous two Zone revivals, which ran from 1985 to 1989 and 2002 to 2003, respectively: Mostly, if not all, new stories that have a vague Twilight Zone vibe, often with thinly veiled social commentary. The latter was one of Serling’s main gifts, and it’s one of Peele’s, too, even if Get Out felt like his own thing and not, say, a feature-length Twilight Zone episode.

Anyway, Peele is great and Yeun is great, and go see Burning if it’s playing at a theater near you

(Via Collider)