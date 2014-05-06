Stop Everything And Watch This Horrifyingly F*cked Up Spanish Mother’s Day Commercial

OK, full disclosure: I don’t speak Spanish, but I’ve worked to the best of my ability to understand what’s happening here. The following is a Mother’s Day commercial for “Desigual,” which is a casual clothing brand based in Barcelona, noted for its patchwork designs, intense prints, and innovative graffiti art.
Performing a Google Translate on the YouTube description yielded the following:
After the surprising # tengounplan, suggestive and rebel hazloporlamañana # # yomeatrevo comes the more funny story? Desigual: # tudecides. A new advertising code? Humorous fiction? for Mother’s Day.
Sounds reasonable enough, right? Until you watch the commercial itself, in which a boppy pop jingle plays in the background while this lady all out DESTROYS SOME POOR DUDE’S LIFE.
F*ck. I guess I just don’t understand Europeans.
It helps if you know the words to that pop jingle:
“Boppy boppy boppy UNWANTED CHILD! Boppy boppy boppy YOU’LL GET AIDS! Boppy boppy boppy BA BA BA!”
Crazy are the best in bed, so she’s got that going for her.
When I was 16 one of my best friends had the chance to bed one of the hottest girls in the neighborhood. He kept turning her down cuz she kept saying crazy talk like “What if the condom breaks/what if there’s a hole in it/what if I get pregnant…etc…” She wasn’t a slut that did this to other guys, she only had eyes for him. She also never said or did anything else that was “crazy”.
Looking back on it, maybe she did have some ulterior motives, but I still give him shit about it nearly15 years later lol. Motherfucker was still a virgin at the time.
Can someone please explain to me “crazy = good in bed”? Does that refer to a willingness to try kinky things/butt-play, or just a willingness to get on top? By the latter I mean sometimes I get the impression guys have really low expectations of what “good in bed” entails of.
Not fucking worth it.
Wait, “willingness to get on top” is considered “crazy in bed”?
Troy Barnes is still alive!
Crazy and conniving aren’t the same thing.
bitches be crazy
I believe that the hashtag #tudecides (you decide), that you see at the beginning of the clip, has recently been used a lot by opponents of a strict abortion law that they’re trying to pass in Spain. Though it’s really, really messed up to use it in this context. I doubt that a lot of people who are pro-choice also think that it’s ethical for a woman to trick a man into conceiving a child.
Joke’s on her! I’m rocking neuticles down there!
Serves the bro right for dating a Latin Catholic chick. They like contraception as much as men like condoms.