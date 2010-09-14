Stop Everything: New 'Eastbound & Down' Trailer

#HBO #Eastbound & Down
09.14.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Below is the trailer for Season 2 of “Eastbound & Down,” featuring Kenny Powers (Danny McBride) attempting to revive his pitching career in Mexico. If I were any more excited for this show to come back, McBride would probably have to press charges against me. Hey pal, if you don’t want people looking inside your house, don’t have windows on the first floor.

[The Daily What]

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Eastbound & Down
TAGSDANNY MCBRIDEEASTBOUND & DOWNHBO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP