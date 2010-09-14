Stop Everything: New 'Eastbound & Down' Trailer

Below is the trailer for Season 2 of “Eastbound & Down,” featuring Kenny Powers (Danny McBride) attempting to revive his pitching career in Mexico. If I were any more excited for this show to come back, McBride would probably have to press charges against me. Hey pal, if you don’t want people looking inside your house, don’t have windows on the first floor.
I’m gonna miss Katy Mixon’s hick-tits though.
My penis just burst through the front of my pants.
And … I’m spent.
Oh Kenny- you had me at your corn rows.
@EP, we’ll all miss those. I’m glad they brought Stevie back for the new season.
Interviewing the editor of this show for this week’s Frotcast. …you know, just… FYI.
I, for one, will miss Katy Mixon’s smile and flowing locks.
KC wins it’s first game of the year and a new KP trailer. Hurry up and buy a lottery ticket Otto.
Done and done, La Favre.
For once, everything’s coming up Milhouse!
No one told me Katy Mixon was not going to be on this season.
I’m hugely (get it?) bummed.
I haven’t been this excited since Ben Dover made his last post.
Is there any way we can force the fucks at HBO to produce a FULL season. Who the fuck makes 7 episodes? They had to have known they had gold with that mullet alone…