Stop The Presses Because Neil Patrick Harris Might Be Signing On For ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Neil Patrick Harris appeared on EW Radio (SiriusXM 105) last week and in discussing his love of variety shows and freak shows, he mentioned how much he loves FX’s American Horror Story and how excited he is for the upcoming season — even going so far as to say he wrote creator Ryan Murphy a letter asking if he could be in it, despite the fact that he wasn’t even available.

Well! Ryan Murphy must not be checking his mail or something, because after the show aired he tweeted the following at Harris, and please please please let him be serious.

I don’t know how he could even accommodate Neil Patrick Harris at this point, because the series usually premieres sometime in October and right now it’s July, so I’d have to imagine that they’d be well into filming at the point. But you know, Ryan Murphy is also a crazy motherf*cker, so if Ryan Murphy wants some minor script rewriting to allow for a guest appearance, then I’m guessing Ryan Murphy is going to get a script rewrite to allow for a guest appearance.

So, commence dream casting! I would love to see NPH in some kind of super creepy role. Evil ringmaster? We already know there’s gonna be freaky clowns, so that would be amazing as well. All I can say is: DO IT. DOOOOOO IT.