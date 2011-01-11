Stories of Ancient Humping – UPDATE

UPDATE: Both trailers embedded below now.
We’ve got two new trailers from Starz today: the second trailer for Season 2 of “Spartacus” (debuting January 21st) and the first trailer for “Camelot” (April 1st). And judging by all the sex in these trailers (watch below), Starz will be the #1 source for ancient humping on television. Of course, Starz’s versions of ancient Rome and the Middle Ages have modern depilatory methods, probably because greased-up gladiators don’t look as good with back hair. Not that I’m complaining. I’m tuning in with the hopes of seeing Eva Green’s tits, I don’t want that image ruined by armpit hair.
The woman who plays Ilithia on Spartacus makes me feel kinda funny.
I always assumed that Spartacus was like Rome, but cheesier and with even more sex scenes. Is that about right?
@ Patty Boots – exactly right, also with more over the top violence and deliberately fake looking cgi blood splattering everywhere.
Johnny, it’s not menstrual blood, is it?
So it’s like if Rome and 300 had a baby?
As much as I miss Rome, pass.
@ Enrico – Sadly no.
@ Patty – only if the baby was directed by Zalman King. The T&A in Spartacus is way above Rome’s. The audiences for the gladiatorial matches are filled with women flashing their bosoms and wagging their tongues suggestively, as well as couples humping in their seats.
@Johnny
So it’s shot at Cowboy Stadium?
Tales of Ancient Humping would be the best graphic novel ever!
Pliny, Natural History 14.123 (ca. AD 79)
“every resin is soluble in oil… and it is shameful to admit that they are now held in the greatest esteem for plucking the hairs from the bodies of men.”
Of course, the Romans were of the opinion that any man who removed his body hair liked to take it up the butt…
The good thing about Sparticus, and a reason some people might like it better than Rome, Patty, is that you don’t have to pay attention to the story, acting, production values or any of that quality crap. You just have to look up every once in a while from what you’re reading to make sure you catch the sex scenes. I really like Lucy Lawless’s nipples by the way. Unfortunately for the ladies, there is no shockingly giant dong like in Rome. By the way any ladies not interested in large dong, call me.
please please please no more boy rape
@ LaFarve – not to ruin a good joke avatar, but there is a massive dong in Spartacus. It belongs to the guy who tries to kill Spartacus in the not gay at all bath house.
*Spoiler alert* – it gets cut off.
@Patty – Spartacus is like if the retarded children of 300 and Rome had a kid of their own and it spent an hour each week humping an abandoned couch on the side of the interstate.
Its pretty much the best thing you could possibly imagine.
Oof, that music in Camelot was turruble.
Also, “An Original Series by Starz” made me lol
LaFavre, I disagree. From Episode 111 – Horsecock about 1/2 way down the page.
In the interest of not feeling even more inadequate, I should mention that the dong was prosthetic. On set they called it the “Kirk Douglas”.
I was going to put in a disclaimer that I might have missed any horsecock. I generally don’t forget horsecock, because it makes me hate God and his little tricks.
Ya, Ilithia (Viva Bianca), that whole totally hot backstabbing bitchy vixen thing has got me going. ME WANT!!!