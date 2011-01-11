Stories of Ancient Humping – UPDATE

01.11.11 8 years ago 18 Comments

UPDATE: Both trailers embedded below now.

We’ve got two new trailers from Starz today: the second trailer for Season 2 of “Spartacus” (debuting January 21st) and the first trailer for “Camelot” (April 1st). And judging by all the sex in these trailers (watch below), Starz will be the #1 source for ancient humping on television. Of course, Starz’s versions of ancient Rome and the Middle Ages have modern depilatory methods, probably because greased-up gladiators don’t look as good with back hair. Not that I’m complaining. I’m tuning in with the hopes of seeing Eva Green’s tits, I don’t want that image ruined by armpit hair.

TAGSCamelotEVA GREENSPARTACUSStarz

