Strange Planet creator Nathan Pyle is teaming up with comedy-legend Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty) to bring his quirky and poignant webcomic to Apple TV+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has issued a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for an animated series based on Pyle’s webcomic turned best-selling graphic novel. As of right now, no release date has been announced.

In addition to Pyle and Harmon, Amalia Levari (Over the Garden Wall, Bravest Warriors) will be working on Strange Planet as its showrunner. The animated series will be produced by Apple’s in-house studio, with ShadowMachine — the studio behind Netflix’s BoJack Horseman — providing animation. Strange Planet marks the second animated series to get the green light over at Apple TV+, following the musical comedy series Central Park, the second season of which is scheduled to premiere on June 25.

Created in 2019, Nathan Pyle’s Strange Planet is a webcomic that follows vaguely-humanoid, blue aliens that aren’t so different from us. The series draws attention to the bizarre and wholesome things humans do through clever observation and has garnered countless laughs and over 6.1 million followers of the comic on Instagram. Whether the animated series will follow one of these aliens in particular, or be vignettes of different individuals and their stories, has yet to be confirmed.