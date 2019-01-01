‘Stranger Things’ Season Three Now Has A Teaser Trailer And July Release Date

01.01.19 55 mins ago

The kids from Stranger Things are ringing in the new year with a new release date for the latest season of the streaming smash.

Netflix released a teaser on New Year’s Day that stayed with the theme of the day in mind. The video included a homage to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 1985 that eventually included some footage from the broadcast interspersed with some, well, more stranger things.

It’s clear that the kids will be living life in 1985 once Season Three drops, but what kind of world will they be living in? For example, what does ‘WHEN BLUE AND YELLOW MEET IN THE WEST?’ mean?

