What Streaming Service Offers The Best Options This Weekend?

A female assassin, the dashing Devil, and a chemistry-laden duo who’s ready to reenact a classic miniseries with a contemporary spin. The streaming game nearly sees a tie this week from Netflix and HBO Max. The former’s got loads of variety for you, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead as a female assassin who’s plight might remind you of a few Jason Statham movies, along with Tom Ellis bringing back Lucifer Morningstar to tie up loose ends while dispensing with a few final mysteries. Meanwhile, HBO Max has more than enough entertainment from a pair of teamed-up A-listers while James Wan’s latest will spook you for an early Halloween. Following behind are Disney+ and Amazon Prime with new options that will satisfy MCU zombie and voyeuristic cravings, respectively. Meanwhile, AMC+ debuts an action-packed Irish TV series starring Charlie Cox, and Hulu has the return of Wu-Tang: An American Saga and a buffet of new current TV offerings and (in case you missed it) The Only Murders In The Building. Don’t count out Apple TV+ or Peacock this week, either. Here’s the best of the new streaming selections for this weekend.

Netflix Lucifer: The Final Season (Netflix series) — The Devil is back for one last dance-of-a-rodeo in Season 6, and naturally, Lucifer Morningstar is still a total pain in the tush, and you’ll love him for it. Fortunately, he’s no longer attempting to be a detective. Lucifer is now God (don’t ask), and if he doesn’t get with the new program, he’s liable to trigger the apocalypse of all apocalypses. This is one last, fan-requested hurrah for a Netflix-resurrected series, and Neil Gaiman’s creation will live on in fans’ hearts and, most likely while resolving that Unresolved Sexual Tension, their pants as well. Kate (Netflix film) — Granted, this movie sounds a whole lot like Crank (those infamous Jason Statham flicks), but it’s got Mary Elizabeth Winstead kicking enormous ass, so are we really complaining about derivative stories here? Nope. Here, Winstead stars as the title character, who’s taking revenge upon a criminal organization after being poisoned and only having 24 hours to live. Woody Harrelson’s also on board here, and let’s hope that Kate gains some vengeance against her killers before the clock expires. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix film) — This documentary shines light on the friendship of the iconic twin-figures of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, whose extraordinary friendship (and falling out) reverberated throughout the 20th century. Kenya Baris and director Marcus A. Clarke celebrate the legendary bond in question with the help of family members and luminaries including Cornel West and Al Sharpton. In the end, their positions within the Nation of Islam’s leadership sees ups and downs and, overall, a legendary retelling of what went down. Metal Shop Masters (Netflix series) — Finally, we’ve got the welder-focused reality-competition series . There’s fire and fierceness between welding legends who are building futuristic vehicles and the coolest grills of all time, and yeah, they’ve totally got both heat and hustle. This might be the greatest reality show of all time (or not). Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix limited series) — Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon missions have seen some typical setbacks with some atypical ones (the pandemic, obviously), but on September 15, they’ll launch off on the Inspiration 4 mission, and this limited series is here to help people prepare to observe the three-day orbit trip. They’ll travel higher than the International Space Station, and this marks a new era of civilian space exploration. And yep, Musk is on the scene. UNTOLD: Breaking Point (Netflix film) — The destigmatization of anxiety is the name of the (sports) game here when it comes to the story of tennis figure Mardy Fish. From his quasi-humble days at the Saddlebrook academy to his rivalry with Andy Roddick to his near-miss with success (while gazing toward John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi), this documentary-series installment digs deep into how the formerly number-one ranked American male tennis player evaporated from the public eye. These days, Fish serves at the US Davis Cup and, on a daily basis, hopes to help other athletes who struggle with similar mental health issues to come together and crush stigmas. The Circle: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Get ready for yet another round of eight contestants who wield social media platforms in order to beat each other out while also flirting and befriending and hating and conquering each other while possibly catfishing each other. $100,000 is on the line, as well as the title of top influencer. Let the most fake among them win! HBO Max Scenes From A Marriage (HBO limited series on HBO Max) — Here’s the project that Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain were firing up on the red carpet last weekend. This miniseries remakes Ingmar Bergman’s 1970s project original as directed by HBO regular Hagai Levi with a contemporary spin, including all of the love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce that one would expect. Considering the Isaac-Chastain chemistry on hand, it’s a remake worth perusing. Malignant (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — The Conjuring Universe architect and Aquaman director goes back to horror to scare the pants off you in your own living rooms. This time around, James Wan brings us the story of a woman who’s tormented by what she believes are mere waking visions of murders, yet they turn out to be all too realistic. Wan doesn’t swing and miss when it comes to terrifying tales, and Warner Bros. is encouraging us to get into the Halloween spirit early. Elliott from Earth: Season 1 (Cartoon Network series on HBO Max) — This British-American animated sci-fi comedy follows an inquisitive boy and his mom who travel across the universe (not of their own will) and ends up encountering loads of freaking aliens. Fortunately, there’s one other Earth-sourcing being on hand, and that just happens to be a stegosaurus. Makes sense. The Other Two: Season 1 (HBO Max series) — Lorne Michaels of SNL fame executive produces this series that’s created, written, and also executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (formerly co-head writers of SNL). The cast includes Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, and the plot follows a showbiz family, in which a 14-year-old pop star decides that it’s time to officially retire. Meanwhile, the family’s 53-year-old matriarch (Shannon) is enjoying ubiquity of her own, so “The Other Two” will do everything they can to shine as well.

Amazon Prime The Voyeurs — (Amazon Prime film) — Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) is seemingly everywhere after her intimidating turn in The White Lotus, and here, she plays one half of a couple who become obsessed with another couple, who happens be very steamy neighbors. Naturally, dark secrets surface, and that doesn’t scare away the obsessive factor at work which could very spell d-i-s-a-s-t-e-r. Yikes. LuLaRich — (Amazon Prime docuseries) — This four-parter from the Fyre Fraud documentarians asks the question of what happens leggings become the subject of a pyramid scheme. Well, it ain’t good, and this project tells the cautionary tale of ruined lives and vast social-media circles that became embroiled in one tacky hot mess. Cinderella (Amazon Prime film) — Pop star Camila Cabello stars in this slight reimagining of the classic fairytale. Expect all of the familiar beats, however, with the royal ball, attended ty the evil stepsisters, and a changed fortune for the orphaned main character. Co-stars include Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver, James Corden (who can’t avoid a musical), and Pierce Freaking Brosnan. Don’t turn into a pumpkin. Disney+ Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This reboot (of the original ABC Doogie Howser show that launched Neil Patrick Harris’ career) series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a high-school medical prodigy. Notably, this series isn’t a direct continuation but, instead, a tribute of sorts from the show’s characters, who actually nickname the new protagonist as “Doogie.” It’s highly referential, and that’s part of the fun. Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+ film) — Billie Eilish headlines this concert film that follows her newest album, Happier Than Ever, with an intimate performance from the Hollywood Bowl stage. Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne co-direct, and expect some dreamlike and animated elements as Eilish celebrates her Los Angeles roots with help from singer-songwriter FINNEAS. What If…? (Disney+ series) — We’re in the multiverse, baby. The MCU’s officially launching headfirst into that realm after Loki‘s season finale, and this show’s Twitter account clarified official participation as well. Enjoy this show full of alternate realities that stand separate from the existing canon (thus far), including Agent Carter taking the super-soldier serum, T’Challa materializing as Star Lord, and Black Widow and Nick Fury taking on a murder mystery while Tony Stark eats a donut. Dr. Strange gets the tearjerking treatment, and this week… zombies.

AMC+ Kin: (AMC+ series) — Charlie Cox stars in this new Irish series about a tight-knit crime family that’s drawn into wartime mode with a mighty drug kingpin. The family soon discovers that this is an unwinnable war, yet as the losses begin to mount, it becomes clear that the cartel is at one distinct disadvantage: they’re not bound by unbreakable blood bonds. The cartel does, however, have a host of exotic pets and some snazzy costumes and celebrity status, so this is a heck of a story. The Walking Dead: Season 11A (AMC series) — This zombie-apocalypse universe’s flagship series returns for one final rodeo with two spinoffs still in motion, so it’s time to wrap this puppy up before the various shows’ timelines begin to intersect. Negan’s no longer the show’s villain, Alpha’s been vanquished, and Carol’s about to split from the group. When one really thinks about all the careers that this show has bolstered (Steven Yeun, Dania Guerra, Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, and so on), it’s impressive that Norman Reedus has stuck it out for the long haul, so Daryl and Carol must end this show by literally riding off into the sunset by motorcycle. We’ll accept nothing else. Hulu Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 (Hulu series) — The Clan is back, although they’re feeling disillusioned by their current lives in the projects, all while Bobby dreams of musical-industry success that will change everything. However, infighting within the group threatens success, even in the face of their undeniable talent. Real life always gets in the way, right? Fortunately, Bobby’s fight for authenticity can prevail and help overcome music-business challenges, if only the Clan can choose to prevail. Only Murders In The Building: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Only a few short years ago, Selena Gomez stood awkwardly in a designer gown alongside t-shirt clad co-stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James at a photocall, and let’s just say that her current co-stars would never. Here, she stars alongside the legendary Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the three portray NYC neighbors who aim to unravel an apparent murder inside their apartment building. Yes, they’re all podcasting because everyone does it (duh), and before long, the killer might be after them, too. Martin hasn’t written a feature film since the Pink Panther movies and Shopgirl, and I don’t wanna come out and call this trio a “much cooler Three Amigos” update, but Martin wrote that, too, so why not? What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — Well, well, well. Guillermo turned out to be a vampire killer, which sure as heck came as a surprise to Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo, and Colin. The four Staten Island roommates must figure out how to handle this conundrum, along with tackling the other challenges of this season. Those include dealing with wellness cults and gym culture, along with gargoyles, werewolves who play kickball, casinos, and more. In addition, the vamps also receive a higher level of powers while Nandor experiences an eternal-life crisis, which forces him to examine whether he should be a bachelor for eternity or embrace love. This week, an ancient vehicle and an old flame both see resurrection. Archer (FXX, 10:00pm) — Season 12 continues with snakes, crocodiles, and mercenaries who face off with Archie and Lana as a family reuinites. American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX, 10:00pm) — Alma takes matters into her own hands while Harry meets up with an unexpected visitor, who’s attracted by his newfound talent. Reservation Dogs: (FX on Hulu) — Taika Waititi’s FX on Hulu followup to What We Do in the Shadows brings us a comedy series that’s co-written by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Yes, the lead quartet in this show rocks suits that look strikingly similar to the characters of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, yet they’re four Indigenous teens who fight crime and also commit it. The show (which has some Atlanta vibes) was shot in and near Okmulgee, Oklahoma.