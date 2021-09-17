What Streaming Service Offers The Best Options This Weekend?

Warring news anchors, a coming-of-age-comedy, and the newest Clint Eastwood movie. The streaming game stuffs itself full of possibilities this week with a tie for first-place between Hulu and Apple TV+. The former’s slightly edging out all of its competition due to the FX On Hulu label really heating up with several selections (Reservation Dogs, Y: The Last Man, and The Premise) along with The Only Murders In The Building and What We Do In The Shadows on tap. The latter’s bringing the latest season of the A-list-cast from The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead, along with Billy Crudup adding some slime and Steve Carell going through, well, some stuff. Apple TV+ also has more See and Ted Lasso, and it still feels slightly unexpected that a tech giant is dominating with content, but here we are. Meanwhile, Netflix (with its usual buffet of content) and HBO Max (with Cry Macho and more) can’t be stopped, and Amazon Prime has some new options and a few standout carryovers, including LuLaRich (the latest from the Fyre Fraud directors). Don’t count out Disney+, AMC+, or Peacock, either. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by it all, so here’s the best of the new streaming selections for this weekend.

Hulu Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu) — The acclaimed graphic novel gets its due as a dystopian TV drama starring Diane Lane as the globe’s de facto president. Her son becomes, as the title suggests, the very last man on Earth following an apocalyptic event that pretty much obliterates the Y chromosome. FX recently made it known that although the Y appears to refer to the chromosome, the show will take a nuanced approach and not operate on a merely gender-binary level. It also won’t adhere to the biological definition of gender and, instead, will also represent trans characters in accordance with a GLAAD collaboration. Reservation Dogs: (FX on Hulu) — Taika Waititi’s FX on Hulu followup to What We Do in the Shadows brings us a comedy series that’s co-written by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. The show (which has some Atlanta vibes) was shot in and near Okmulgee, Oklahoma. This week, Elora Danan, uh, takes her driver’s test. A little late? Only Murders In The Building: Season 1 (Hulu series) — Selena Gomez stars alongside the legendary Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the three portray NYC neighbors who aim to unravel an apparent murder inside their apartment building. Yes, they’re all podcasting because everyone does it (duh), and before long, the killer might be after them, too. The Premise (FX on Hulu series) — B.J. Novak (The Office, Inglourious Basterds) writes all of the episodes on this show, which aims to use dark comedy to tackle tough topics, including sex, social media, Black Lives Matter, police brutality, and immigration. Along the way, there’s apparently the “the worst sex tape ever,” and this show aims for satire (which is not easy to pull off, especially with such hot-button topics) with mixed results. What We Do in the Shadows (FX series) — Well, well, well. Guillermo turned out to be a vampire killer, which sure as heck came as a surprise to Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo, and Colin. The four Staten Island roommates must figure out how to handle this conundrum, along with tackling the other challenges of this season. In addition, the vamps also receive a higher level of powers while Nandor experiences an eternal-life crisis, which forces him to examine whether he should be a bachelor for eternity or embrace love. This week, it’s doomed road-trip time. Apple TV+ The Morning Show: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series) — The gang (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup, at least) is back for a new round of attempting to evade the scandal-plagued nature of their business. This season, we’ll not only see more of Steve Carell but also Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies as everyone’s positioning themselves, and they’re clawing at each other on their way to the top. Alex and Bradley still can’t stand each other, despite a certain level of begrudging respect. Things will get intense, as well, with the continued #MeToo theme and also some edging into the systemic racism issue while barbs are thrown, both on-and-off camera. See: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series) — Apple TV+’s See helped launch the tech giant’s streaming service less than two years ago, and the show was so wild and wooly that it worked. Jason Momoa’s back in fur coats and in warrior mode as Baba Voss. This season, he’s antagonized by Dave Bautista, which should add enough drama to keep the (somewhat silly) story alive, in a world where no one can see, but everyone is beautiful to look at from an audience standpoint. Ted Lasso: Season 2 (Apple TV+ series) — First thing’s first: Everyone who’s caught a glimpse of this Bill Lawrence co-created and developed series loves it. That’s a notable feat, considering that star Jason Sudeikis first portrayed the title character way back in 2013 for NBC Sports’ promos for Premier League coverage. Fast forward to the fresh hell that was 2020, and the show surfaced as one of the year’s lone bright spots. Ted Lasso is somehow both relentlessly and charmingly cheery, although there’s always the spectre of Led Tasso to consider.

Netflix Sex Education: Season 3 (Netflix series) — This Gillian Anderson-starring series returns, so that the X-Files and The Crown actress can continue embarrassing the heck out of her TV son, Otis (Asa Butterfield), who is apparently now having casual sex. Jemima Kirke is officially onboard, too, as a headteacher named Hope, who desperately wants to restore Moordale Secondary School to its former sterling reputation. Uh, good luck with that? Also, Anderson’s character is pregnant. Oh, Mom. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix series) — Kevin Smith’s recent Masters of the Universe: Revelation sequel series sparked some overwrought backlash after continuing He-Man and Skeletor’s story in a way that some nerds didn’t enjoy, given that there was plenty of focus (like the original series) on other characters. Well, here’s a kid-appealing update of the classic ’80s cartoon, and this one has a much different feel with a He-Man-focused story, so maybe that will make the angry people happy? It’s got a whole lot of dude-on-bony-dude battling, looks like, while they fight for the ultimate control of Eternia and Castle Grayskull. You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix interactive special) — Bear Grylls can’t stop punishing himself with interactive specials, in which viewers can choose the most entertaining paths for him after he sets out to survive harsh elements, this time in ice-ravaged mountains. Bear’s asking the audience to help him (and his pilot) get out of harm’s way, but who knows what will really happen. Do we think Bear Grylls will try to drink his pee and discover it is frozen while dressed like a Thrones character? I can’t wait to find out. Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix series) — This half-hour animated series aims for laughs and revolves around the title character with the following mantra: “If life gives you lemons, turn that shit into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” This one ain’t for the kids. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (Netflix series) — In case you wanted to live vicariously in more ways that one (to forget the pandemic and dream beyond your budget), behold more incredible properties that will make envious. Too Hot To Handle: Latino: Season 1 premiere (Netflix series) — This frustratingly horny dating show’s all about figuring out whether any of the sexy singles can withstand the no-kissing and no-heavy-petting and no-masturbation rules of the house, this time with contestants from LATAM and Spain. It’s somehow sexy but not-sexy at the same time, and the show’s inspired by a Seinfeld episode, in which Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer all tried super-hard to withstand the urge to self-pleasure themselves. Nailed It!: Season 6 (Netflix series) — This whackadoodle baking series will cover multiple new themes this season, including paranormal pastries and some hot messes of chocolate masterpieces. On a separate note, the show will also include a Black history-themed round of sweet-treat competition.

Lucifer: The Final Season (Netflix series) — The Devil is back for one last dance-of-a-rodeo in Season 6, and naturally, Lucifer Morningstar is still a total pain in the tush, and you’ll love him for it. Fortunately, he’s no longer attempting to be a detective. Lucifer is now God (don’t ask), and if he doesn’t get with the new program, he’s liable to trigger the apocalypse of all apocalypses. This is one last, fan-requested hurrah for a Netflix-resurrected series, and Neil Gaiman’s creation will live on in fans’ hearts and, most likely while resolving that Unresolved Sexual Tension, their pants as well. HBO Max Cry Macho (Warner Bros. movie on HBO Max) — Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this story about an ex-rodeo star and failed horse breeder who falls upon tough times in the late 1970s. He ends up on a challenging journey of redemption while fetching a young boy from Mexico back to his father in Texas. Along the way, the grizzled horseman ends up teaching the boy how to be a decent man, and apparently, that involves showing emotions at times. Who knew? Scenes From A Marriage (HBO limited series on HBO Max) — Here’s the project that Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain were firing up on the red carpet last weekend. This miniseries remakes Ingmar Bergman’s 1970s project original as directed by HBO regular Hagai Levi with a contemporary spin, including all of the love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce that one would expect. Considering the Isaac-Chastain chemistry on hand, it’s a remake worth perusing. Malignant (Warner Bros. film on HBO Max) — The Conjuring Universe architect and Aquaman director goes back to horror to scare the pants off you in your own living rooms. This time around, James Wan brings us the story of a woman who’s tormented by what she believes are mere waking visions of murders, yet they turn out to be all too realistic. Wan doesn’t swing and miss when it comes to terrifying tales, and Warner Bros. is encouraging us to get into the Halloween spirit early. A La Calle (HBO Max movie) — This documentary follows ordinary Venezuelans as they make extraordinary efforts to reclaim their country (and their democracy) from a dictator that’s ruined the country in almost every sense of the word. Opposition figures, everyday citizens, and the acting interim president will surface through exclusive interviews.

Amazon Prime LuLaRich — (Amazon Prime docuseries) — This four-parter from the Fyre Fraud documentarians asks the question of what happens leggings become the subject of a pyramid scheme. Well, it ain’t good, and this project tells the cautionary tale of ruined lives and vast social-media circles that became embroiled in one tacky hot mess. The Mad Women’s Ball (Amazon Prime film) — Inglourious Basterds star Melanie Laurent directs and stars in this terrifying French film about a woman whose family institutionalizes her in the late 1880s. Before long, the film exposes the harsh treatment of women during that period, as the battle between science and faith isn’t even close to be resolved at that time. Laurent stars as a not-so-friendly nurse to the the young woman, and there’s a supernatural twist that eventually brings women together. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (20th Century Studios film on Amazon Prime) — Here’s the movie adaptation of the hit stage musical about a teenager, Jamie, who doesn’t want a career and, instead, hopes to become a drag queen. He puts that plan into motion whole vanquishing prejudice and bullies with the help of his friends and mom, and before all is said and done, Jamie’s firmly in the spotlight. Disney+ What If…? (Disney+ series) — We’re in the multiverse, baby. The MCU’s officially launching headfirst into that realm after Loki, so these alternate realities that stand separate from the existing canon (thus far), including Agent Carter taking the super-soldier serum, T’Challa materializing as Star Lord, and Black Widow and Nick Fury taking on a murder mystery while Tony Stark eats a donut. Dr. Strange gets the tearjerking treatment, and… zombies. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This reboot (of the original ABC Doogie Howser show that launched Neil Patrick Harris’ career) series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a high-school medical prodigy. Notably, this series isn’t a direct continuation but, instead, a tribute of sorts from the show’s characters, who actually nickname the new protagonist as “Doogie.” It’s highly referential, and that’s part of the fun. Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+ film) — Billie Eilish headlines this concert film that follows her newest album, Happier Than Ever, with an intimate performance from the Hollywood Bowl stage. Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne co-direct, and expect some dreamlike and animated elements as Eilish celebrates her Los Angeles roots with help from singer-songwriter FINNEAS.