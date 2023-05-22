If Daenerys Targaryen is the Mother of Dragons, what does that make Kendall Roy? The Brother of Dipsh*ts? The Succession / Game of Thrones crossover came to mind during an interview with Jeremy Strong, who plays the co-CEO (for now) of Waystar Royco, following Sunday’s episode.

“It’s kind of like a Dracarys moment for Kendall,” the method actor told the Hollywood Reporter about Kendall’s maneuvering, including telling Roman that he “f*cked it,” being mean to Jess, and hiring his father’s driver and confidante, Colin. “Dracarys” is the command that the Targaryens, including Dany, use when they want their dragons to light some poor sucker on fire.

As long as Succession doesn’t end like Thrones (a bold move on Strong’s part to even bring mention the show!), keep the references coming.

Strong continued, “Starting from the end of episode six, really, I think he can see the endgame. A lot of things happen in the ninth episode. Him feeling blamed for the election and his culpability in making this kind of Faustian bargain, really, he’s compromised himself utterly, and he knows it. I think he’s in turmoil. The real moral jeopardy that we see in the previous episode.”

Kendall? He’s doing fine. See?

The Succession series finale airs next Sunday.

