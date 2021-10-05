WarnerMedia’s European HBO Max launch event yielded plenty of goodies stateside as well. We got to see the first House of the Dragon teaser trailer with many Targaryen wigs and John Cena’s Peacemaker character catching hell, just as he deserves. And now, we’re seeing what went down following the Succession Season 2 finale, which ended with Jeremy Strong’s Kendall betraying Brian Cox’s Logan, and Logan actually letting loose with a smile. Was it a smile of pride or a smile or respect or… something else?

We’ll have to wait for Season 3’s October 17 debut to find out more hints about that question. In the meantime, this clip shows Kendall in the aftermath of his press conference with Cousin Greg (who is saying a lot with all of his “no comment!” comments) in tow as they burrow through a media firestorm. As the trailer indicated, Logan will go “full f*cking beast” at some point, and the poetic language of this show can’t be beat, so we get to hear Kendall label his flee-mobile as “the righteous vehicle.” We don’t get any Roman (boo, but we saw a very telling character portrait), and Shiv is obviously elsewhere, too, but this clip does sate some thirst. From the synopsis:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Succession returns to HBO on Sunday, October 17.