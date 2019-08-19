The ‘Succession’ Seven: A Techno Gatsby Rises From The Ashes

HBO

The Succession Seven is a weekly power ranking of people and things on television’s most power-obsessed show. The rankings are not scientific, not even a little, and could fluctuate wildly from week to week. It’s all very subjective. And it’s my list. So, there.

UNRANKED

Gil – Lost his potential Chief of Staff and is now stuck with Doofus Nate, may or may not be compromising all of his values in exchange for use of a sick plane

Gerri – Overruled by Logan, who sided with Shiv, even though Gerri is the smartest person in most rooms she’s in

Fake Jim Cramer – I mean, this was just funny

7B. Tom

HBO

Rough week for Tom, buddy. Just getting roasted from every angle. Sid absolutely cooked him in their brief meeting about his role with ATN, Roman mocked his suits, Roman’s girlfriend dropped an absolutely devastating “maybe you should swallow something” callback to their debaucherous bachelor party (“it’s a closed-loop system”), and, most painfully, Shiv got him good at dinner about the suits, too.

It wasn’t her yucks about the suits, though. That wasn’t the real problem. The real problem was that Shiv told Tom that she’s been tapped as successor, which means their plan — “their” “plan” — to launch him into Logan’s seat one day appears to have disappeared like Kendall from the scene of a crime. Watch the scene where she told him. Go pull it up now. Look at his face. His mouth is saying the right words, sometimes more than once (a classic tell), but it looks like he’s trying to prevent vomit from escaping out of every hole in his face. He knows what this means. He’ll never have his own space in the company. He’ll always be Shiv’s husband, a kept man, her loyal number two, the whipping boy of the family when Greg isn’t around. Tom has some issues to deal with. That’s my point.

7A. Roman

HBO

The easiest way to understand Roman is to think of him as a little boy. A child. A world-class brat, holy hell, who has no self-esteem at all and, instead of trying to develop some of his own, uses words and actions to chop down the people around him until they’ve fallen to his level. Did he want to kill Vaulter? I don’t know. He doesn’t even know. He just knew it was Kendall’s baby and he could score some points with his dad by kneecapping Kendall so, thwap, there it went.

He also, the poor misguided boob, thinks he’s in the catbird seat to take over the company, in part because he doesn’t know about the arrangement between Logan and Shiv and in part because he can’t see that Logan would still rather give it to Kendall — drug addict, murderer, traitor — than trust a multibillion-dollar multimedia conglomerate to an 11-year-old boy. There’s a reckoning coming for Roman, soon, where he discovers all of this. He’s probably not going to handle it well. That’s not exactly me going out on a limb here. Roman doesn’t handle anything well. He’ll just handle this… worse. He might literally throw a tantrum. I kind of can’t wait?

6. Techno Gatsby

HBO

There is nothing in Kendall’s eyes anymore. No fire, no spark, not even sadness about what’s become of his life. Just… nothing. There’s nothing in them when he’s serving as Logan’s Terminator robot in business settings, there’s nothing in them when he’s doing cocaine in bathroom stalls and announcing that he’s “looking for pussy like a fuckin’ techno Gatsby,” nothing anywhere, ever. It’s great for Logan because now there’s a mindless mercenary on staff who can and will carry out any number of ruthless actions without complaint. It’s great for the cocaine and/or real estate dealers in Manhattan. It’s not so great for Kendall, though, to whatever degree “Kendall” still exists.

But enough of that. I’m still not over “looking for pussy like I’m fuckin’ techno Gatsby.” I don’t know what it means. I’ve read it a dozen times just now and I’m not getting any closer. It appears to be one of the phrases that makes perfect sense when your mind is ravaged by chemicals but is utterly incomprehensible to anyone whose synapses are firing at even 40 percent capacity. Techno Gatsby. Techno Gatsby! I’m not sure those two words have ever been placed next to each other in the history of the English language and now the combination is all I can think about. I wonder what else you can do “like a fuckin’ techno Gatsby.” Like, can I go to Wawa for lunch like a fuckin’ techno Gatsby? Because I think I might like to?

I don’t know. I’ll keep thinking about it.

5. Sid

HBO

I should not like Sid. Sid runs ATN and is an obvious stand-in for Roger Ailes and everything she is and stands for probably nauseates me even though she has yet to actually articulate most of it. Still, I can piece it together from context. Sid sucks.

And yet. And yet! In that meeting with Tom, when he was laying out his great big plans for ATN and she was brushing him away like a ladybug that landed on the sleeve of her $3000 blazer, she made a reference to “latte-sipping douchebags with $100 haircuts” and as she did it, this happened…

HBO

Ahhhh dammit. Goddammit. I like Sid now. This is disquieting. I have much to consider, entire priorities in my life to reassess. Can I really be swung this easily that one solid burn will put me in the tank completely for an otherwise putrid human being? Hmm. Hmmmmm.

I guess so!