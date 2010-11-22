Sunday Viewing: The AMA’s Almost as Grotesque as ‘The Walking Dead’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This is video from last night’s American Music Awards of the Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block performing together. It was was bad enough that the show named Justin Bieber Performer of the Year, but I find the ’90s nostalgia powering this to be especially grating. “Oh look! It’s a bunch of 40-year-old men singing and dancing poorly! It reminds me of the terrible taste I had when I was a 13-year-old girl!”

It’s also upsetting that people are talking about the AMAs when Sunday presents the best scripted television of the week. Seriously, more parents need to let their kids watch “The Walking Dead.” Out of an hour-long show, people are only getting gruesomely eaten alive by zombies for, like, two minutes, max. Kids can handle that.

More Sunday TV:

Boardwalk Empire — Featured last night: whimsical gunshot murder, intimate strangling murder, and another scene demanding that the Emmys make a category for “Best Naked Actress” solely for Paz de la Huerta. Michael K. Williams gets the picture here, because none of the good screencaps of Paz as Lucy Danziger are remotely safe for work. “Boardwalk Empire” should get a new tag line: “Come for HBO violence, stay for the Cinemax sex.” Or maybe I have that backwards.

The Walking Dead — The side plot with the Mexican gang was hokey at best, but the final zombie attack went above and beyond terrifying. “The Walking Dead” is getting into the habit of giving me nightmares every Sunday night.

Dexter — Not my cup of tea, and this week was apparently a letdown, but I’d hate for fans of the show to feel left out. I’m inclusive that way. I’m also a generous lover.