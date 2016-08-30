‘Supergirl’ Season 2 Adds One Of Superman’s Classic Foes To The Cast

Warner Bros.

With Supergirl‘s summertime announcement that Tyler Hoechlin would join the series as Kara Danvers’s (Melissa Benoist) Kryptonian cousin, Clark Kent, fans have been wondering how Superman’s inclusion will affect the show. After all, despite the program’s title, many of its storylines have been adapted, or lifted directly, from comic book issues that predate the superheroine’s creation in 1959. So it comes as no surprise that one of the Man of Steel’s most famous villains will be making an appearance in Supergirl‘s second season.

According to Entertainment Weekly, none other than John Corben — aka Metallo — will take on both Supergirl and Superman in the premiere episode on Monday, October 10. Frederick Schmidt, best known for his role as a correctional officer in the 2013 British crime drama Starred Up, will play the “international assassin” who “is badly injured” after Kara and Clark’s alter egos defeat him in battle. Following this first encounter, Corben “is reborn by a shadow organization into the Kryptonite-powered supervillain.”

The Metallo character was almost featured in Man of Steel director Zack Snyder’s intended sequel for the film, which gave way to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Before that, Brian Austin Green and Dominic Downer played the character in Smallville, and Scott Valentine offered his take in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Aside from the premiere, Schmidt’s Corben/Metallo will appear in at least one more episode. Whether his second appearance follows immediately after the October 10 premiere or comes much later in the season, however, remains to be seen. Either way, this iteration of the character will terrorize Supergirl on Monday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

