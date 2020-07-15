Survivor was one of the many shows that saw its production shut down in the middle of things due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in various places around the world and production still hasn’t resumed, it’s now the first major show to get pulled from a network’s fall lineup because of the pandemic.

Variety reported on Tuesday that the long-running CBS reality show won’t be in its traditional CBS timeslot this fall. The show, which was shut down two weeks into filming back in March, is far from finished and will not be done in time for the schedule.

Variety has learned that CBS has pulled the long-running reality competition series from its fall 2020-2021 lineup. Production on the season, which will take place in Fiji, was delayed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, CBS and officials in Fiji are still evaluating the best time to start production due to the heightened health and safety concerns involved.

Survivor has had some challenges to overcome in the past, including evacuating the entire cast. In its place, Season 32 of The Amazing Race will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in the fall, as it was originally scheduled to run in the spring before the pandemic hit.

[via Variety]