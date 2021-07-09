Netflix may already have a hit with Sweet Tooth, but the Jason Momoa-led Sweet Girl seems to have a very different sweet journey in mind for viewers come August. Because if you ever wanted to see Jason Momoa play a grieving dad in a Rust Belt town fighting against drugmakers and their henchmen, well, this is the film for you.

The description for the video Netflix posted to YouTube has two pitches for the film, a choose-your-own Momoa in Pittsburgh journey, so to speak. Here’s both of them.

A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced). … He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company’s greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he’s without justice. For now.

As revealed in the trailer, Momoa’s wife needs a certain medicine while hospitalized but it was pulled from the market by the pharma conglomerate owned by Justin Bartha (The Hangover). Momoa’s character calls into a TV appearance for the exec to threaten him, someone notices, and what follows is a boxing training montage and a plot for revenge that quickly spirals into all-out action flick. And then Momoa is attacked on a bus and his daughter gets involved in a physical confrontation that seems to spark the two going on the run.

“There’s nowhere to hide,” a voice says while a subdued version of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ plays. “We know who you are.”

If the first half of the trailer is heartbreaking drama and anger, the second half turns into a full-fledged action movie with explosions, gunfights, and hand-to-hand combat. There’s a death-defying fall in there as well. And Merced’s character insists she gets involved, too. It’s admittedly all a bit confusing, but it includes some nice sweeping shots of Pittsburgh to smooth it all out. We’ll have to see how it all works out when Sweet Girl hits Netflix on August 20.