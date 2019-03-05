AMC

Eagle-eyed viewers of The Walking Dead may have noticed a new symbol (above) in the episode two weeks ago, “Bounty,” as Carol and Ezekiel were traveling back from The Kingdom. Carol didn’t notice it, but it bears a strong resemblance to the “A” symbol that has become such a large part of the series (and will be explained further in the eventual Rick Grimes movies). Despite its similarity, this symbol is not apparently related to the other one, nor is it related to the season’s existing and formidable villains, The Whisperers.

Those who watched the preview for next week’s episode may have seen it again in a letter being held by Carol. AMC, however, is wasting no time in revealing the new villains behind that symbol. They’re called The Highwaymen, and they are discussed in this clip from next week’s episode.

The Highwaymen are a new threat seemingly specific to The Kingdom, and an added obstacle outside of the source material ahead of the trade fair. The Highwaymen deliver a letter (with the now familiar symbol) to The Kingdom demanding a ransom before fair-goers can have access to the route. There is some talk in the clip that The Highwaymen are a splinter group of The Saviors led by Jed, but we know that not to be true, because Carol killed Jed and his splinter group.