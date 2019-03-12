Taika Waititi Is Turning Terry Gilliam’s Classic ‘Time Bandits’ Into A TV Show

03.11.19 5 mins ago

Handmade Films/Image Home Video

You know what type of blockbuster we don’t have enough of these days? Time travel movies! There have been some — Looper, Source Code, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Predestination, Edge of Tomorrow (sort of) — but not enough to call it a fully-functioning genre. Perhaps this will get the ball moving again: As per EW, Apple has green-lit a TV reboot of the relentlessly goofy and, in its final moments, traumatically dark 1981 romp Time Bandits.

Now, that might sound like sacrilege, akin to remaking Back to the Future (a thing that likely won’t be happening any time soon). The original Time Bandits is the most accessible, most pleasurable thing animator-director Terry Gilliam has ever done outside of the Monty Python camp — not as brilliant or deeply felt as Brazil or 12 Monkeys or even The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, but him playing nice turns out to be charming indeed. (Then again, we have yet to see Gilliam’s forthcoming latest picture, the long-promised The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.)

Around The Web

TAGSTAIKA WAITITITerry GilliamTime Bandits

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 8 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP