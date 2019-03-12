Handmade Films/Image Home Video

You know what type of blockbuster we don’t have enough of these days? Time travel movies! There have been some — Looper, Source Code, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Predestination, Edge of Tomorrow (sort of) — but not enough to call it a fully-functioning genre. Perhaps this will get the ball moving again: As per EW, Apple has green-lit a TV reboot of the relentlessly goofy and, in its final moments, traumatically dark 1981 romp Time Bandits.

Now, that might sound like sacrilege, akin to remaking Back to the Future (a thing that likely won’t be happening any time soon). The original Time Bandits is the most accessible, most pleasurable thing animator-director Terry Gilliam has ever done outside of the Monty Python camp — not as brilliant or deeply felt as Brazil or 12 Monkeys or even The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, but him playing nice turns out to be charming indeed. (Then again, we have yet to see Gilliam’s forthcoming latest picture, the long-promised The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.)