‘Take To The Sea!’ And Other Barry Zuckerkorn ‘Arrested Development’ Quotes To Get You Out Of Any Situation

#Quotes #Arrested Development
10.30.14 4 years ago 2 Comments
Do you like quoting Arrested Development as much as we do? Sure you do! We’ve given you the Arrested Development quotes you should be using in everyday conversation, and now it’s time to take a more specific look at even more quotes the show has to offer. In honor of Henry Winkler’s 69th birthday, and his addition to the legacy that is Arrested Development, here I present you twenty Barry Zuckerkorn quotes you can use to get you out of any conversation. Now take to the sea!

1. “Those are balls.”

2. “That’s what they said on ask Jeeves.”

3. “You can’t see it, I just winked.”

4. “I’m not ‘super prepared.'”

5. “Nope, you’re looking at balls.”

6. “Wow, I did not get that page.”

7. “Are those balls, the last time we were here, they were balls.”

8. “Wow, you should be the lawyer.” 

9. “I’ve been taking credit for that for years!” 

10. “That’s what we call a law-bomb.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Quotes#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentbarry zuckerkornHENRY WINKLERquotes

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP