‘Take Two’ Is Fun And Rachel Bilson Is Great

ABC

Everyone knows the best kinds of shows are the ones where a disgraced and/or hotshot member of a profession teams up with a cranky member of law enforcement to solve crimes. There were Bones and Castle, both of which ran for 22 seasons each [citation needed]. There was Deception, the show about a disgraced magician who started working with the FBI, and Psych, which I will defend until I perish. There’s The Sniffer, a Ukrainian show about a man who solves crimes using his highly-refined sense of smell (no I am not joking, Google it). And now there is Take Two.

Take Two is a new ABC series from the creators of Castle. It stars Rachel Bilson as a disgraced actress — substance abuse, rehab, etc. — who lost her job on a cheesy long-running network cop show called Hot Suspect where she said lines like “I’m greedy… for justice.” (I would watch every episode of Hot Suspect.) She starts tagging along with a private investigator played by Eddie Cibrian, for research, in the hopes of landing a new role. He has a mustache and a sordid past and a huge modern-looking office that leads to many unasked and unanswered “How did Monica and Rachel afford that huge apartment in Manhattan?”-style questions. This is about 90 percent of what you need to know about the show, premise-wise. You can fill in the rest pretty quickly.

Examples: Does sexual tension develop almost immediately? You know it. Is there a douchey character whose last name is “Duchemin,” pronounced “Douche man”? Boy howdy, is there ever. Do the opening credits include a shot of the thing where the two main characters back into each and act surprised but then do the thing where they lean against each other and smile at the camera? I am pleased to report that they do.

ABC

All of which might lead you to believe that this show is cookie-cutter network fluff, basically a gender-swapped Castle. And it kind of is. But I’m going to tell you something, ladies and gentlemen: Through two episodes, this show is way more fun than it has any right to be. And that’s mostly because Rachel Bilson rules.