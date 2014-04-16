Tatiana Maslany Shared Some Disturbingly Violent Childhood Fairy Tales On ‘Conan’

#Conan
Entertainment Writer
04.15.14 9 Comments

Orphan Black is back this weekend, that means the lovely Tatiana Maslany is making what rounds she can to promote the hell out of one of the best shows on TV. The question is what version are we getting? Conan got the one with the crazy evil German fairy tales.

Now my therapist and I know a bit about childhood trauma, but this book of German fables is f*cking frightening. If I was a child and my parents decided to read this to me, I’d be worse off than I am now. I’d probably be in prison for murdering someone’s prized rooster or something (I live in the country).

Tatiana Maslany turned out quite the opposite of course, so it raises questions about my spirit more than anything. She could always just be one tough broad though. Just look at these images:

The burning cat girl gets most of the focus in the clip, but I’m far more focused on the one with David Bowie cutting off the little boy’s fingers. I’ll never listen to Low the same way again!
(Via Team Coco)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANGerman Fright Talesorphan blackTatiana Maslany

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP