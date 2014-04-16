Tatiana Maslany Shared Some Disturbingly Violent Childhood Fairy Tales On ‘Conan’

Orphan Black is back this weekend, that means the lovely Tatiana Maslany is making what rounds she can to promote the hell out of one of the best shows on TV. The question is what version are we getting? Conan got the one with the crazy evil German fairy tales.

Now my therapist and I know a bit about childhood trauma, but this book of German fables is f*cking frightening. If I was a child and my parents decided to read this to me, I’d be worse off than I am now. I’d probably be in prison for murdering someone’s prized rooster or something (I live in the country).

Tatiana Maslany turned out quite the opposite of course, so it raises questions about my spirit more than anything. She could always just be one tough broad though. Just look at these images:

The burning cat girl gets most of the focus in the clip, but I’m far more focused on the one with David Bowie cutting off the little boy’s fingers. I’ll never listen to Low the same way again!

(Via Team Coco)