Getty Image

Comic book nerds and Atlanta aficionados, a rare cross-section to be sure, are still mourning the loss of Donald Glover’s Deadpool cartoon series at FXX. Both the show’s co-creator and the network cited creative differences as the primary cause for the program’s shuttering when it was announced last weekend, but according to a series of since-deleted tweets, Glover insisted he “wasnt (sic) too busy to work.” The tweets also included several script pages that, although most assuredly fake, were still fun. They even included a reference to noted Deadpool fan Taylor Swift, who may have inadvertently gotten the show canceled.

According to The Wrap, Glover’s brother and Deadpool series co-creator, Stephen Glover, tweeted (then deleted) several juicy bits about the show’s demise on Thursday. Specifically, he announced the apparent fact that a full episode devoted to Swift was the “last straw” for FXX:

“There really was a Taylor Swift episode,” Stephen wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol.” He continued with a second tweet that read: “Our show wasn’t too black. It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give ‘Rick and Morty’ a run for their money and I think we would have. Proud of the gang.”

So not only was there apparently an entire episode devoted to Taylor Swift, but the Glover brothers’ designs for the show were apparently not that far off from what Rick and Morty has accomplished. We knew she was trouble when she walked in…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via The Wrap)