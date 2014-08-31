Taylor Swift Is Joining ‘The Voice’ Next Season As A Guest Mentor

Getty Image

After debuting her new single at the MTV VMA Awards and announcing the title and release date for her upcoming album, Taylor Swift has volunteered as a guest mentor for NBC’s seventh season of The Voice. Swift will be joining previously announced advisors Stevie Wonder, Gavin Rossdale, Little Big Town, and Alicia Keys when the latest season of the singing competition kicks off this fall, and it looks like she’ll be helping all of the judges, including new additions Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani.

Swift is no stranger to the hit reality show after performing on the fourth season a few years ago, and apparently the people behind the production were eager to have her back. But while having T-Swift as your mentor is great and all, we think we speak for all of America when we say, we’d rather just have her as a best friend.