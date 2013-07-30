What's Time Got To Do With It? 20 Television Actresses Who Still Got It 20 Years Later.

There is a wounded battlefield full of 1990s actresses who never made it to the aughts, much less 2013. Think about actresses like Lori Petty, Fairuza Balk, Joey Lauren Adams, Kristy Swanson, Andrea Elson, Amanda Peterson, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, or Rae Dawn Chong, just to name a few. They had a few big years, and then more or less fell into obscurity, although you’ll still occasionally find them on a VH1 reality show or an episode of the 80s/90s obsessed Psych.
It’s not easy to sustain a career over 20 years, and it’s even more difficult to maintain relevancy. But a look at the 20 television actresses below who got their starts in the early 90s — or in some cases, earlier — it’s clear that they still got it. They still have the looks, the talent, and the sense of humor that catapulted them into our lives 20 years ago. Age has been more than kind; it’s been generous.
Carla Gugino. What She’s Still Got? Seriously underrated talent, a career that’s never been as good as she deserves, and looks that we would kill for.
Son in Law (1993)
Justified (2012)
Gillian Anderson. What She’s Still Got? Impeccable talent, a huge following, a look that says she’s not to be f**ked around with, and the same qualities that made her FHM’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 1996, aged to perfection.
The X-Files (1993)
The Fall (2013)
Julianna Margulies. What’s She Still Got? Emmy winning talent, a critically acclaimed series, a much, much better sense of fashion.
E.R. (1994)
The Good Wife (2013)
Connie Britton. What She’s Still Got? Great hair, the best no-nonsense attitude on television, and a few Emmy nominations to boot.
Brothers McMullen (1994)
Nashville (2013)
Mary Louise Parker. What She’s Still Got? Dry sardonic wit, the best legs on television.
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
Weeds (2012)
Julie Bowen. What She’s Still Got? A great sense of humor and daffy undeserving husbands (what she doesn’t have anymore is body mass).
Happy Gilmore (1996) (There are no images available of her 1993 TV series Acapulco H.E.A.T. with Fabio)
Modern Family (2013)
Stacey Dash. What She’s Still Got? Ageless beauty and a little bit of crazy.
Mo Money (1992)
The Exes (2013)
Sofia Vergara . Gravity-defying agelessness that makes her shrill voice easier to overlook.
Pepsi Commercial (1992)
Modern Family (2013)
Katey Sagal. What’s She Still Got? Emmy-winning talent, and no Emmy Awards to show for it. Damnit.
Married … with Children (1987)
Sons of Anarchy (2013)
Daniel Fishel. What’s She Still Got? The Boy Meets World franchise, which she will return to as the Mom in Girl Meets World later this year.
Boy Meets World (1994)
Maxim Party (2013)
Danica McKellar. What’s She’s Still Got? Intelligence, beauty, and the ability to take away our breath.
Wonder Years (1988)
Book Signing (2013)
Tiffani Amber Thiessen. What’s She Still Got? The wholesome, girl-next-door quality. (1989)
Saved by the Bell
White Collar (2013)
Alyssa Milano. What’s She Still Got? The heart of every man who came of age in the late 80s/early 90s, as well as a ridiculous knowledge of baseball.
Who’s the Boss (1984)
Mistresses (2013)
Teri Polo. What’s She Still Got? Sexy, soccer mom-ness and a career that isn’t as good as it should be.
Mystery Date (1991)
Man Up! (2011)
Lena Headey. What’s She Still Got? Pure, awesome bitchiness.
Soldier Soldier (1993)
Game of Thrones (2013)
Anna Gunn. What’s She Still Got? Television’s best emasculating, withering look.
Seinfeld (1993)
Breaking Bad (2013)
Jane Lynch. What’s She Still Got? Great deadpan, and the ability to verbally rip you a new a$$hole.
The Fugitive (1993)
Glee (2013)
Christina Applegate. What She’s Still Got? Some of the best comic timing on television.
Married with Children (1987)
Up All Night (2012)
Claire Danes. What She’s Still Got? One of the best shows on television. General moodiness.
My So Called Life (1994)
Homeland (2013)
Jennifer Love Hewitt. What’s She Still Got? A very healthy career. Somehow.
Kids Incorporated (1989)
The Client List (2013)
Lots of these women got more than they gotted back then.
Margulies in particular has increased the hotness exponentially.
Yeah I would agree that she is the big winner here. other than all of us
I raise your Marguiles and raise you Mary Louise Parker.
*see your Marguiles, obviously
I see Marguiles and Parker and I raise something else.
I’d say the same of J’Love as well.
The fact that you didn’t use the recent Avril Lavigne pics for Danica McKellar is a damn shame.
THIS. The booty on McKellar is amazing.
Wait, so Stacey Dash is on a TV show with her boyfriend from Clueless?
Don’t you dare call him “her boyfriend from Clueless.” He’s way better than that.
Someone with GIF abilities, Turk Dance this fool!
Oh hells no. Turk don’t play that boyfriend in Clueless business. And she was a guest on his show.
Most of the people from the movie were on the TV show except Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy.
I’d also like to add Anna Chlumsky to the list, btw.
Still kind of shocking to see My Girl vivisect Buster Bluth on Veep
Good call.
Yup, dropped the ball on that one.
Nice job not including Julia Louis Dreyfus, you gold plated shit gibbon.
Seriously, wtf? JLD needs to be on this list.
Wait, does the gibbon shit gold plates or is it a golden statue of a gibbon shitting?
I mean, that’s #1 right there
Actually, I read that as a gibbon statue, plated in gold. I suppose it could also be shitting. So meta
SHIT! a gibbon statue MADE OF SHIT, plated in gold.
That is a pretty huge oversight.
@JJ – see 5 minutes before quittin time I can’t even shirk responsibility accurately.
Shenanigans! That Tiffani Amber Thiessen gif is from 10 years ago.
And yes, I did save that gif to my hard drive.
Yes, Jane Lynch still has it. Weiners are exploding everywhere.
I wasn’t *planning* on masturbating this morning, but…let’s just say things have changed.
I was gonna mention that Lena Headey is a witch because she literally looks the same now as that screen cap from ’93, but in this case Jane Lynch literally looks like a witch so there goes my metaphor.
Anna Gunn still has it, in the sense that she could probably still play TE for the Browns.
Stephen Hawking could play TE for the Browns,
^^I want to go get a glass of milk so laughing my ass off at that comment can make it can spray out my nose.
Mrs. Coach can get it!
Poor Christina Applegate. She needs to catch a break on a show that will last. She’s funny AND she’s still the hotness….
Melissa Joan Hart (Clarissa can still Explain It All to me)
Julianna Margulies looks like a different person. A much more attractive one, but way different.
(And I now read her name as Morghulis. Like valar morghulis.)
The whole “still got it 20 years later” angle gets kinda creepy when 20 years ago they were basically children…
So were many of the people reading this blog.
“Jennifer Love Hewitt. What’s She Still Got?”
I believe the phrase you’re looking for is “a fantastic rack.”
Katie Segal? WTF? Dude, no.
I’ve never seen Married With Children, but that picture is pretty hideous. On the other hand, on Sons of Anarchy she makes me wonder.
Katie Segal has always been hot. When she was on Married With Children she was made up to look that way (over-done make-up and the massive hair was a wig).
that was the biggest qualm i had with this list. the first three seasons of Sons of Anarchy i would have been on board but where we are are now my contempt for her character supersedes my ability to recognize her attractiveness.
Never realized Skyler was on Seinfeld. Amazing how many of Jerry’s girlfriends went on to become known in the tv world.
It’s not even limited to the women. There are a lot of well known actors that made recurring or, one time appearances on that show.
Maybe if they ever do that Saul Goodman prequel we find out that her character met Cranston’s character, they committed some terrible crime and had to change their identities and move to New Mexico, where they committed some terrible crimes and again changed their identities and became the family from “Malcolm in the Middle”
Cranston was on Seinfeld also – he was Watley, the dentist.
[www.youtube.com]
@Horatio: The terrible crime Tim Watley committed was converting to Judaism simply for the jokes.
Lots of shows do what Seinfeld did, i.e. M*A*S*H. It’s nice when shows have high traffic and you can look back like that.
MLP appears to have an entirely new face.
Not sure why a White Collar or picture from her recent Me In My Place photoshoot wasn’t used for Tiffani Thiessen. That’s shows more than anything that she’s still got it. Some others I thought would be in this list include Monica Potter, Kerri Russell, Julie Benz, Gabrielle Anwar, and Linda Cardellini.
+1 for Linda Cardellini
+2 for Cardellini
You guys are being generous with that Tiffani gif.
Is it Gillian pronounced with a hard G sound or is it a Hard J sound? I’ve recently discovered Gillian Jacobs is a hard G which has completely blown my mind for some reason.
Pretty sure Scully is a J-sound.
I’ve always heard it with a hard J.
I like to imagine it with a BJ-sound.
I can think of two very prominent reason to why Jennifer Love-Hewitt still has a very healthy career.
Please tell me I’m not the only one that to this day gets Mary Louise Parker confused with Mary Stuart Masterson.
::Sigh:: Me, too . . .
I totally forgot Julianna Margulies looked like that on season 1 of ER.
Remember how she was actually supposed to die in the pilot? Thank fucking Christ the producers changed their minds.
Still, though…EYEBROWS.
@Phil Not a problem, Emilia Clarke is no less sexy for them, neither is Julianna. As long as the carpet doesn’t match the eyebrows…or something, i never really got that
Connie Britton. Nice work! But you should have used an American Horror Story clip as she is a hot piece of ace early on.
Motherfucker, Dustin!
Julie Bowen was on one episode of Acapulco HEAT. No wonder I couldn’t find photos of her. Though watching the seasons 1 and 2 openings I did remember the drama that came with the cast change (in part because of Alison Armitage’s popularity at the time they pared the cast down considerably between seasons and made her the star).
Fuck. Now I’m in a rabbit hole filled with shitty 90s syndicated action series. If I see Lorenzo Lamas, I’m siccing him on your ass.
I’m sure Lorenzo would appreciate the work.
Tiffani Thiessen cheerleader upskirt what?
LOOK OVER HERE!
i1130—photobucket—com/albums/m539/celebjihad/kelly_cheerleader2.gif
Lori Loughlin. I mean, c’mon.
Excellent call.
When Tiffany Thiessen stops being hot I’ll be ready to leave this planet.
Include me in the Julia Louis-Dreyfus camp, and while I’m sure she may not have many fans on this site, I’ve always advocated for Patricia Heaton’s hotness.
I’ve always thought that Jane Lynch’s character in The Fugitive was well-done despite being a relatively minor role.
Lena Headey’s sexy meter is at 11, but she scares me.
No Olsen Twins!? Erroneous list!
A lot of people thinking that this list is purely about “get-it-then” and “get-it-now”.
Mind you, I guess the Tiffani Amber Thiessen mention does skew the whole list into boner-town though.
That Tiffani Thiessen gif is from Hollywood Ending, 2002. C’mon Dustin…
Screw you Dustin. Dash isnt crazy because she disagreed with JayZ. You are the worst kind of liberal. As a democrat myself, even I can admit that what Jay-z did was a poor decision. You can’t even write a simple hot girls slideshow without shading it with your political views. Keep it on Pajiba smd leave Warming Glow without it, you prick.
you should probably leave if that’s what upsets you about this post
That Tiffani Amber Thiessen .gif is mesmerising
Not the best “still got it” pic for Claire Danes…
Where’s the love for Valerie Bertinelli? Screenie her from One Day at a Time at 15 to Hot In Cleveland now (53). Still hot and funny.
All of the these women look better now than they did 20 years ago..like fine wine..
I don’t think Stacey Dash is crazy. I do think one race giving 95% of its vote to one political party is crazy, though.