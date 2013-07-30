What's Time Got To Do With It? 20 Television Actresses Who Still Got It 20 Years Later.

There is a wounded battlefield full of 1990s actresses who never made it to the aughts, much less 2013. Think about actresses like Lori Petty, Fairuza Balk, Joey Lauren Adams, Kristy Swanson, Andrea Elson, Amanda Peterson, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, or Rae Dawn Chong, just to name a few. They had a few big years, and then more or less fell into obscurity, although you’ll still occasionally find them on a VH1 reality show or an episode of the 80s/90s obsessed Psych.

It’s not easy to sustain a career over 20 years, and it’s even more difficult to maintain relevancy. But a look at the 20 television actresses below who got their starts in the early 90s — or in some cases, earlier — it’s clear that they still got it. They still have the looks, the talent, and the sense of humor that catapulted them into our lives 20 years ago. Age has been more than kind; it’s been generous.

Carla Gugino. What She’s Still Got? Seriously underrated talent, a career that’s never been as good as she deserves, and looks that we would kill for.

Son in Law (1993)

Justified (2012)

Gillian Anderson. What She’s Still Got? Impeccable talent, a huge following, a look that says she’s not to be f**ked around with, and the same qualities that made her FHM’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 1996, aged to perfection.

The X-Files (1993)

The Fall (2013)

Julianna Margulies. What’s She Still Got? Emmy winning talent, a critically acclaimed series, a much, much better sense of fashion.

E.R. (1994)

The Good Wife (2013)

Connie Britton. What She’s Still Got? Great hair, the best no-nonsense attitude on television, and a few Emmy nominations to boot.

Brothers McMullen (1994)

Nashville (2013)

Mary Louise Parker. What She’s Still Got? Dry sardonic wit, the best legs on television.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Weeds (2012)

Julie Bowen. What She’s Still Got? A great sense of humor and daffy undeserving husbands (what she doesn’t have anymore is body mass).

Happy Gilmore (1996) (There are no images available of her 1993 TV series Acapulco H.E.A.T. with Fabio)

Modern Family (2013)

Stacey Dash. What She’s Still Got? Ageless beauty and a little bit of crazy.

Mo Money (1992)

The Exes (2013)

Sofia Vergara . Gravity-defying agelessness that makes her shrill voice easier to overlook.

Pepsi Commercial (1992)

Modern Family (2013)

Katey Sagal. What’s She Still Got? Emmy-winning talent, and no Emmy Awards to show for it. Damnit.

Married … with Children (1987)

Sons of Anarchy (2013)

Daniel Fishel. What’s She Still Got? The Boy Meets World franchise, which she will return to as the Mom in Girl Meets World later this year.

Boy Meets World (1994)

Maxim Party (2013)

Danica McKellar. What’s She’s Still Got? Intelligence, beauty, and the ability to take away our breath.

Wonder Years (1988)

Book Signing (2013)

Tiffani Amber Thiessen. What’s She Still Got? The wholesome, girl-next-door quality. (1989)

Saved by the Bell

White Collar (2013)

Alyssa Milano. What’s She Still Got? The heart of every man who came of age in the late 80s/early 90s, as well as a ridiculous knowledge of baseball.

Who’s the Boss (1984)

Mistresses (2013)

Teri Polo. What’s She Still Got? Sexy, soccer mom-ness and a career that isn’t as good as it should be.

Mystery Date (1991)

Man Up! (2011)

Lena Headey. What’s She Still Got? Pure, awesome bitchiness.

Soldier Soldier (1993)

Game of Thrones (2013)

Anna Gunn. What’s She Still Got? Television’s best emasculating, withering look.

Seinfeld (1993)

Breaking Bad (2013)

Jane Lynch. What’s She Still Got? Great deadpan, and the ability to verbally rip you a new a$$hole.

The Fugitive (1993)

Glee (2013)

Christina Applegate. What She’s Still Got? Some of the best comic timing on television.

Married with Children (1987)

Up All Night (2012)

Claire Danes. What She’s Still Got? One of the best shows on television. General moodiness.

My So Called Life (1994)

Homeland (2013)

Jennifer Love Hewitt. What’s She Still Got? A very healthy career. Somehow.

Kids Incorporated (1989)

The Client List (2013)