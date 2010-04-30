Term of the Day: ‘Soy Jism’

04.30.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

Oh, this is a real treat. In our “live TV moment of the week,” Rosanna Scotto of Fox 5 in New York spices up a boring conversation about milk products by suggesting soy milk be instead called “soy jism.” (Or jizzum, or jizm. I don’t think the porn world ever reached a consensus on the spelling. Maybe they should put that on the agenda at the next porn convention.) While her co-anchor seemed aghast at the notion, I think it’s a step in the right direction. We need to blur the semen/milk line better. I think more girls would swallow if we called it “man milk.”

By the way, as far as Fox 5 blunders go, this is still only second place to Ernie Anastos’s thoughts on chicken-f*cking.

[DListed via BWE]

TAGSFoxLIVE TVNewsROSANNA SCOTTO

