Jussie Smollett doesn’t have a ton of defenders right now, but he’s not entirely alone. On Wednesday, the Empire actor was arrested by Chicago PD, who accused him of filing a false police report involving the attack he claimed was a hate crime. Many who once supported his claims have since turned on him. Someone who hasn’t is his onscreen father, Terrence Howard.

On Friday, TMZ claimed that many on staff at Empire were demanding he be fired. So far his character will “only” be removed from the rest of the season. Howard, apparently, isn’t ready to go that far. And he took to Instagram to show his support of the embattled actor.