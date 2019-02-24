Terrence Howard Defended His ‘Empire’ Colleague Jussie Smollett On Instagram

02.24.19 40 mins ago

FOX

Jussie Smollett doesn’t have a ton of defenders right now, but he’s not entirely alone. On Wednesday, the Empire actor was arrested by Chicago PD, who accused him of filing a false police report involving the attack he claimed was a hate crime. Many who once supported his claims have since turned on him. Someone who hasn’t is his onscreen father, Terrence Howard.

On Friday, TMZ claimed that many on staff at Empire were demanding he be fired. So far his character will “only” be removed from the rest of the season. Howard, apparently, isn’t ready to go that far. And he took to Instagram to show his support of the embattled actor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Empire
TAGSEMPIREJussie SmollettTERRENCE HOWARD

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP