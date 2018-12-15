Watch Terry Crews Make Christmas Paintings For 24 Hours

12.15.18 53 mins ago

YouTube

First you could watch Nick Offerman sit in front of a fireplace, nipping from a warm glass of Scotch and silently staring at you, for all eternity. Now, for the next 24 hours, you can watch Terry Crews paint a Christmas tree. It’s called A Very Terry Christmas: Cozy 24-Hour Painting Sesh with Terry Crews, and it’s airing on YouTube “live,” right here, as we type these words. Presumably, after the official 24-hour period ends, it will live there for those with a jones for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star channeling his inner Bob Ross.

We put scare quotes around “live” because the video isn’t actually live. Those who watch long enough notice that it’s a 42-minute loop, and that Crews only paints a single tree. You don’t expect Crews to stay up a few day, churning out numerous holiday-related paintings, slowly losing his sanity, do you? He’s a busy man. Along with his regular Brooklyn Nine-Nine gig, he’s gearing up to host his own America’s Got Talent spin-off. On top of that, he’s a #MeToo crusader, inspired by his own experiences with sexual misconduct to purge the industry, and the world, of those who do such wrongs.

But for now, find a comfortable chair, click on the above link, and zone out to Idiocracy’s President Camacho whispering to himself about “happy little trees,” as he gently creates a wintertime image a thousand times more reputable than a Thomas Kinkade.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Terry Crews
TAGSterry crews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP