Leatherface Might Return In A ‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ TV Show (And Fight Freddy And Jason?)

08.24.18 6 Comments

There have been eight Texas Chain Saw Massacre movies, from the grisly 1974 original to last year’s Leatherface prequel, and one Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game, but never a Texas Chain Saw Massacre television show. Can you imagine the theme song? (It would sound like Metal Machine Music, but with rusty chainsaws.) The rights to the horror franchise have changed hands over the years, but according to Bloody Disgusting, the Sawyer family might soon find a new home at Legendary, which is looking to “develop not only a television series based on the slasher masterpiece, but also more films.”

Legendary (which produced Kong: Skull Island and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, among other recent hits) is also nearing a distribution deal with Warner Bros, “the parent company to New Line Cinema, who is home to, yes, Freddy Krueger and the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise” (and maybe Friday the 13th, depending on the verdict in an on-going lawsuit). That’s a lot of companies and behind-the-scenes deals (THE MAGIC OF HOLLYWOOD), but the point is: in the near future, a Texas Chain Saw Massacre show could exist at the same time as a cinematic universe with Leatherface, Freddy, and Jason.

Of course, this is all speculation for now, but if this is a thing that happened…

…why not more Texas Chain Saw Massacre?

(Via Bloody Disgusting)

