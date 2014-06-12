Thanks To Sarah Paulson, We Now Have A Thrilling First Glimpse Of ‘American Horror Story: Freakshow’

#American Horror Story
06.12.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

*deep breath*

OH MY GOD YOU GUYS, SARAH PAULSON SHARED THE FIRST IMAGE FROM AMERICAN HORROR STORY: FREAKSHOW!!!!

OK, now that I’ve gotten that out of my system, here’s what we know so far: A scary clown and two-headed Sarah Paulson. What I’m about to say may be laced with some hyperbole, but this is literally the most exciting thing that has ever happened to me, including when I got my first period, college graduation, the day I got married, and if it’s in the cards, the future birth of my child. How many months is it until October? *counts on fingers* The next four months cannot go by fast enough.

