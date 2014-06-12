Thanks To Sarah Paulson, We Now Have A Thrilling First Glimpse Of ‘American Horror Story: Freakshow’

*deep breath*
OH MY GOD YOU GUYS, SARAH PAULSON SHARED THE FIRST IMAGE FROM AMERICAN HORROR STORY: FREAKSHOW!!!!
So excited to be playing Bette AND Dot this season. Two heads are better than one! #AHSFREAKSHOW pic.twitter.com/jdZJSPercn
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) June 12, 2014
OK, now that I’ve gotten that out of my system, here’s what we know so far: A scary clown and two-headed Sarah Paulson. What I’m about to say may be laced with some hyperbole, but this is literally the most exciting thing that has ever happened to me, including when I got my first period, college graduation, the day I got married, and if it’s in the cards, the future birth of my child. How many months is it until October? *counts on fingers* The next four months cannot go by fast enough.
I wonder how they did that.
There’s a sex joke here, I’m just too frightened to make it right now…
I liked Coven a lot so I gave the first two seasons of American Horror Story a chance. They sucked… really bad. I’ll give this one a chance, but it’s got a short leash.
Weird, count me in the opposite. I didn’t know anybody else liked it the other way around. I thought Coven was exceptionally bad. I thought season 1 was exceptionally good, and actually scary at times. Season 2, ehhh, somewhere in the middle.
i thought season 2 was better than coven
I’m with you Kungjitsu, I thought 3 was the best so far. I love NOLA though, and I thought it was cool they were using actual local historical horrors in the show. Season 1 went about 2 episodes too long, season 2 just started getting a little bonkers, but I still enjoyed it, but I thought the idea of witches vs voodoo in NOLA was awesome.
“The Name Game” > Stevie Nicks
For that alone I give the edge to Asylum.
Great, now there will be two heads with the same expressionless look on their face in every scene
Are they bringing the down syndrome girl back?
I’m pretty stoked for this. Season 2 was a miss for me, but 1 & 3 were a delight. I’m really looking forward to a creepy good time for season 4. And we have to enjoy Jessica Lange as she’s stated this is her last season. She brings a fuckload of fierceness.
All I’ve been able to think since I heard the premise was of the X Files episode Humbug which was always a favorite. A whole season, AHS style, in that setting makes me more excited for this season than any of the others.
Think she’s going out with Pedro Pascal, right? Now she can lend him a head.