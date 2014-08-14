That 90’s TV Crush You’re Still Nursing Is Joining Jack Black and Tim Robbins’ HBO Series, ‘The Brink’

Getty Image

I’m not sure how much you guys have heard about HBO’s upcoming half-hour comedy, The Brink, but it sounds fantastic. It comes from producer Jerry Weintraub, and the pilot director is Jay Roach (Austin Power, but more importantly for a project like this, Game Change and The Campaign).

It’s sounds kind of Veep-ish, in that the series is about how the U.S. government and the military scramble to prevent World War 3 from happening amidst the chaos of a geopolitical crisis. Tim Robbins, Jack Black, Pablo Schrieber (pornstache from Orange is the New Black) and Jamie Alexander (Lady Sif, herself) lead the cast, and that should be enough to draw us in.

But there’s more. HBO has now added Carla Gugino.

Yes, one of the 10 90s TV crushes you’re still nursing, one of 20 TV actresses who still got it 20 years later, and the woman we honoroed with 41 GIFs on her 41st birthday. That was two years ago. She’s 43 now. She can still rock your world.

Here’s the plot synopsis from Deadline:

It is an epic dark comedy focusing on a geopolitical crisis and its effect on three disparate and desperate men: U.S. Secretary of State Walter Hollander (Robbins); Alex Coppins (Black), a lowly Foreign Service officer; and Zeke Callahan (Pablo Schreiber), an ace Navy fighter pilot. These three compromised souls must pull through the chaos around them to save the planet from World War III. Gugino will play Joanne Larson, a Washington super lawyer in her prime, and a formidable match to her husband, the Secretary of State.

Formidable, indeed.

Source: Deadline