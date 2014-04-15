That Hayley Atwell ‘Agent Carter’ TV Series Is Totally Happening

Poor Peggy Carter. Hayley Atwell’s sassafras spoutin’ character was one of the best parts of the first Captain America movie, but then ol’ Cap went and got frozen and left her behind. That scene of her in old lady make-up in Captain America: The Winter Solider? The business was unacceptable.
Well, thankfully Cap’s awkward pity visit to the old folks home won’t be the last we see of Agent Carter. Rumors have been swirling for a while that her well-received Marvel One-Shot was going to lead to a TV series, and that Hayley Atwell had agreed to reprise the character. Well, now we have the final piece of the puzzle — word is the series has been picked up by ABC. Granted, we still have no official press release from ABC, but yeah, it’s totally happening.
Of course, it will be interesting to see how this Agent Carter series will coexist with ABC’s other Marvel series, Agents of SHIELD (remember, Peggy Carter was one of the founders of SHIELD). According the Deadline Hollywood, Agent Carter will likely be a limited, 13-episode series used to bridge the fall and spring portions of season two of Agents of SHIELD.
Hmmm, I dunno — I actually think an Agent Carter series has a lot of potential and tying it to Agents of SHIELD, a series that has been no great shakes in either the reviews or ratings department, might be doing it a disservice. But hey, I’m sure Joss Whedon wouldn’t mind getting his mitts on Agent Carter — I mean, most of his characters (especially the female ones) are already straight out of a 1930s screwball comedy.
But hey, I’m sure Joss Whedon wouldn’t mind getting his mitts on Agent Carter
“Agent Carter will likely be a limited, 13-episode series used to bridge the fall and spring portions of season two of Agents of SHIELD.”
Excellent idea. I would rather have AOS season 2 in 2 parts than an episode in every 3 weeks.
I was hoping this was going to be a Netflix show.
So having about 9 or 10 Marvel films under their belt, they choose to go with one of the more obscure (albeit smokin hot) options for a character spin off… that’s stuck in the 40s and will have no interaction with any current Marvel characters (which was/is a major complaint about SHIELD).
If Marvel Films is the equivalent of DC Animated… then Marvel TV has to be the equivalent of DC Films.
I don’t care if out of work actress Boobs McGee is in it, nobody is going to watch it for long unless they introduce some time travel (which works nicely with one of those Infinity Stones they keep talking about). And then her and Cap could get some more time together bangin instead of him changing her depends diapers. That would be awesome. OK… I just talked myself into it!
It’s not like the modern day SHIELD guys ever interact with real superheroes or villains anyways (one Lady Sif appearance for an entire season of television doesn’t quite cut it). At least the Agent Carter series will have a excuse for never encountering any name Marvel characters.
Could they just do a Howling Commandos show instead? That would be something worth looking into.
Dear ABC do not let Joss Whedon touch this.
Because we haven’t learned our lesson from Agents of Shield? A bit player that people thought was cool does not equal “I have to see this for an hour a week!”