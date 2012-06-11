That Look, Tho

Cajun Boy will have the big honking “Mad Men” finale recap and discussion extravaganza up at the Uproxx mothership later today (which is important because I have FEELINGS about everything that I need to get out of me or I will explode like an unvented frozen dinner in the microwave)(UPDATE – Here it is), but I would be derelict in my duties as a contributor to a website devoted to both television and Jon Hamm’s handsome face if I didn’t take a moment to briefly discuss the look Don Draper gave at the bar as the fifth season came to a close. So, here goes:

BOOM YA PREGNANT. YA ALL PREGNANT. EVERY SINGLE ONE A YA. MEN, WOMEN, WHATEVER. PREGNANT. BOOM. DIG IT.