The 10 Best ‘SNL’ Sketches This Season

Season 39 didn’t have an identity, and because of that, there’s going to be an off-season bloodbath. Seventeen cast members, including Jost, is too many, and a purge is needed. After 21 episodes, we know who’s capable of what, and when the show returns in September, the cast should be tighter and more confident in their abilities. This was always going to be a rough year; there’s no excuse for next season. That being said! There were are a whole of bunch of classic sketches, including these 10.
(Note: I didn’t include monologues or Weekend Update bits, only sketches.)
10. “The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders” (Ed Norton/Janelle Monáe)
What I said then:
In this week’s episode of The Fogelnest Files, Jake Fogelnest’s “professional” podcast for Earwolf, Jake spoke to Will Ferrell’s comedy partner Adam McKay, who worked on SNL for years. One of the sketches they talked about at-length was the great “Bill Brasky,” and how the audience never laughed as loud as they should have. I’m, of course, editorializing, because “should” is an unfair concept when it comes to comedy, but no, everyone in the studio should have pissed their pants from laughter after every “Bill Brasky” description. I bring this up because that’s how I felt during “The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders”: I thought it was great, a spot-on, well-timed spoof of the pristine tweeness of Wes Anderson’s films, especially The Royal Tenenbaums, but the in-studio audience barely rose above a chuckle. I bet they like The Darjeeling Limited, too, those monsters. (Via)
The Ed Norton episode wasn’t a favorite, but it did have two of my favorite sketches all season: this one, and Norton doing his best gay Vincent Price impression while discussing Halloween candy.
9. “Blockbuster” (Lady Gaga)
What I said then:
“In Loving Memory of Blockbuster.” F*ck that, but everything else: beautiful. Midway through Lady Gaga’s Love Tent Experience (you think the three fellas drew straws to see who’d get to make out with her?), I was afraid the mystical subversion wasn’t going to happen. When it did, I couldn’t have been happier. Sorry, homeless Aidy Bryant, but once you’ve banged on Blockbuster popcorn drums and dined on the forbidden Vines, there’s no going back. (Via)
Equally great: “Beer Pong” and “Bugs.” But those didn’t have the Croods.
8. “Lamborghini” (Jonah Hill/Bastille)
What I said then:
The Bangs of New York, Raging Boner, The Departed (Hymen), and The Wolf of Wall Street, obviously, but let’s not forget about The Age of Innosex, Open Her Island, and Huge-O. (Via)
By season’s end, the Ex-Pornstars were getting as tired as they looked after a seven-hour gangbang, but that’s only because they hit their climax in the Jonah Hill episode. Peak Martin Pornsese puns, too.
7. “Ooh Child” (Lena Dunham/The National)
What I said then:
“Ooh Child” could have ended with the GPS lady continually cutting off Lena and it still would have been fine, but then came the kicker of the four passengers in the car actually being five, and a fine sketch became great. Dark, funny, and a clever misdirect — the best sketch of the night. (Via)
Unless you’re a big Bibbo fan, you won’t be disappointed to learn that Lena Dunham and Girls appear on this list more than the combination of Game of Thrones and dragons, which is the first time that sentence has ever been uttered.
6. “Mornin’ Miami” (Miley Cyrus)
What I said then:
What seemed like a groaner at first turned into the best sketch of the season. Simple, flawless, and full of instantly quotable non sequiturs, like “Jeff Dunham’s puppets are in studio. Jeff Dunham is not. Let’s see how funny those puppets really are,” “He’s a helicopter, he’s a machine gun, he’s a bigot. Racist foley artist Bill Space is here to make funny sounds and some awful comments,” and “Get on your camel or significant other, ’cause it’s Hump Day.” (Never forget, or do.) Long live Bitch Fantastic. (Via)
I’ve checked into so many hotels as Bitch Fantastic since this sketch first aired.
You guys can keep saying this as if it’s a fact, and keep linking to that terrible post, but that doesn’t make it any more or less likely. It’s a flawed premise based on on opinions that may more may not be shared by SNL (17 cast members is too many in an opinion – obviously not shared by Lorne – not a fact).
If there’s a problem with SNL – and that’s always debatable thanks to wildly differing opinions week to week and selective memory – this post hints at it. Of the 10 sketches, 7 are pre-taped bits. Those are the ones that seem to be more likely to be shared/talked about after the fact, and always *look* better, but the show might be spending more time on higher production values as the expense of live sketches (the staggering number of skits that are either a game show or a talk show just speaks to either the lack of creativity or the lack of time spent on developing those ideas).
They’re wishing for a bloodbath more than they know one is coming. The on-screen talent isn’t all that bad aside for a few, but the writing is dreadful. If there is a changing of the guard there, it would be more than welcome.
There’s about four decades of SNL history that might indicate to an astute observer that following seasons with a bloated cast and/or low ratings, the cast sees significant changes. Remember that one time when they fired almost the entire cast?
I’d trust the instinct of a somewhat professional TV writer than a few Internet contrarians.
@mattyj2001 I’m laughing so hard at you implying Kurp is in any way professional and/or competent at his job. But it’s mostly a defense mechanism, because I just can’t deal with a reality where anyone could actually truly believe that.
If this is all they have to show for this past season…how bad is this show? The #1 on this list was not funny…in any way…whatsoever.
I totally agree with you, except for the part where you’re completely wrong. My bet is that you’re under 30.
In a few years when they do the same thing with ‘Tubthumping’, you’ll think it’s hilarious.
I’m almost 30, know all too well of The Outfield’s “Your Love” and still thought the top sketch was not funny.
As for”Tubthumping”, the Upright Citizen’s Brigade covered that in their first season, over 13 years ago.
As we’re required to do with all lists, here are my sketches “I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU DIDN’T INCLUDE!”
And…hmmm. They’re all pre-recorded.
“Flirty”
“Dan Charles”
“Miley Sex Tape”
I almost put “Wing” on here too, but then remembered it was a deleted sketch.
Oh, and “Monster Pals” and “Bugs!”
7 out of 10 “sketches” on Saturday Night LIVE this season were pre-taped bits (digital shorts?). That tells you a lot right there.
(meant to say 7 out of 10 of your picks for the best sketches)
It tells me that SNL has been doing taped/filmed bits since year one. So what?
It means the “Live” element of “Saturday Night Live” is severely lacking.
Kate McKinnon is just the best.
It cracks me up in the Mornin Miami skits when she starts singing.
No love for “Dyke and Fats”? That one killed me.
“Dyke and Fats” really needed to be in there. I loved “28 Reasons” too.
Adding to the ‘can’t believe you didn’t include this’ list, what about the Miley Cyrus “We Did Stop” bit about the government shutdown? Taran Killam as a bronzed John Boehner in his tighty-whities? Yes please. [youtu.be]
Some highlights for me that weren’t on this list:
Trailer for Spike Jonze film Me – [www.hulu.com]
Poetry Teacher with Drake – [www.hulu.com]
E-Meth commercial – [www.hulu.com]
And on Update, Jebediah Atkinson, Olya Povlatsky, Angela Merkel, and Bruce Chandling almost always crack me up.
Broadway Super Bowl, anyone?
I call bullshit on no Kyle Mooney, the best thing about this season. Chris Fitzpatrick for President, Inside SoCal, the dance crew, they all deserve a place on this list.
Inside SoCal was the worst. I’m from SoCal and there are people that pretty much act like that all the time. Maybe it’s funny to people in New York City, but that was just like watching 5 minutes of my college roommates. No thanks. Not on the Kyle Mooney bandwagon yet.
I almost hope the cast stays exactly as is next year just so all the bloggers, uproxx included, look like complete fools for saying with a straight face that they are certain all these cast members are going to be cut despite not having even a shred of insider information.
Look at that, and educated guess, based on history and popular opinion, and I reached it without any insider information at all.
I suspect a TV blogger knows a thing or two about the way networks function based on experience, no ‘inside information’ required.
If at least five of the ‘featuring’ people are not cut, I’ll eat my hat. (Note, I do not own a hat.) We already know Nasim is gone. Cast will be smaller, no doubt.
Brooks and Milheiser will probably go, and that’s it.
And Wells and O’Brien, so only four, but so close…
1: You’ll never be able to convince me that “Your Love” is not the greatest song ever, with the only competitor being “Build Me Up Buttercup”.
2: Cecily Strong does things to me, especially in that Twin Bed video.
Twin Bed was by far the best sketch of the year. MMM, Cecily Strong.
I thought the girls were great this season. Taran is funny. Kyle Mooney hacked his Bruce Chandling bit from John Roberts.
The 39th season of SNL really sucked. The season really sucked since the 1995-96 season when a rising star named Will Ferrell and other stars including Molly Shannon, Cheri Oteri, Norm MacDonald and Darrell Hammond (who would later replace Don Pardo on the 40th season of the show). Cecily Strong did the best she could on Season 39. She’s the best cast member of the show. Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon are my heroines on the show so far, but my all time SNL heroines are Cheri Oteri and Molly Shannon from the late 90’s. Season 41 is coming in Stptember 2016 and I want to see Tina Fey host the show for the fifth time so Tina would become a member of the SNL Five Timers Club. Hire Melissa McCarthy to host the show for the fourth time and possibly a fifth time in 2016-17.