The 10 Biggest Questions In TV History, Answered

Other questions are easier to answer, though: here are 10 of the biggest questions in TV history (not including “Who killed Rosie Larsen?”/”What is the Yellow King?” because we don’t need to talk about The Killing more/enough time was already spent on that), with the actual answer and the ACTUAL actual answer provided by the dark corner of the Internet, Yahoo! Answers. Donglord69 knows his stuff.
1. Who killed Laura Palmer?
Show: Twin Peaks.
The answer: her father, Leland, who was possessed by the demonic BOB.
The Yahoo! answer: “OMG !!! I hated that show !!! They would never shut up on the commercials for that show -You would always hear them say ‘Who killed Laura Palmer??’ or whatever – I always would say to myself ‘Who cares’ -then I would just watch Quantum Leap instead.”
2. What the hell is the Smoke Monster?
Show: Lost
The answer: the Man in Black, the incarnation of evil.
The Yahoo! answer: “I think you should go fu’ck yourself.”
3. Who shot J.R.?
Show: Dallas.
The answer: J.R.’s mistress, Kristin Shepard.
The Yahoo! answer: “If you find out, please let me know, i was talking about this subject earler today.”
4. Who shot Mr. Burns?
Show: The Simpsons.
The answer: Maggie Simpson.
The Yahoo! answer: “Maggie didn’t shoot anybody. She is a baby, has no such volition and control, the whole thing was a bizarre accident INVOLVING Maggie. Such incidents are inevitable in a country like the USA that is wedded to the idea of violence without consequences.”
5. Who is the Mother?
Show: How I Met Your Mother.
The answer: the lovely Cristin Milioti.
The Yahoo! answer: “The hot dark haired chick. He first episodes the main guy whos dorky and the hot dark hair girl is telling their childeren how he met their mother.”
11. What happened to Caitlin?
Show: Heroes
The answer: Left in alternate timeline during a plague.
The Yahoo! answer: “Fucked.”
11. Did Joanie really love Chachi or was she faking it?
aren’t they all faking it for a chance at some of our pomade?
Who was actually the boss, Tony or Angela?
Angela. Proven on Community.
What was happening is still up for debate, though.
Mona.
@WreckedEm nailed it. Mona was the boss.
Only on Yahoo! Answers would someone chime in to say they had no idea.
I’m glad I’m not alone in appreciating that.
You missed the biggest question of all:
Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?
Do it, Rockapella!
Answer: Everywhere
Hard to say. She goes from Nashville to Norway, Bonaire to Zimbabwe, Chicago to Czechoslovakia and back!
RIP Czechoslovakia
Probably San Diego. I mean, it’s right there in her name.
The Yahoo answer for Lost seemed appropriate.
Don’t be misled: “who framed Roger Rabbit” should not be among these, for it is actually NOT a question. Take a look: there’s no question mark in the title.
Are you drunk?
I honestly want to punch Yahoo! Answers in the appropriate genitals.
11. Why does Season 4 Exist?
Show: Community, Boondocks
Answer: Because even though the creators left/were fired, production continued because of promises that needed to be kept but could not live up to what was expected.
The Yahoo! Answer: A chicken can live for some time after the head is chopped off.
Well, I wouldn’t really call it living.
OK, It’s more like surviving
41. Does this make me look fat.
Answer: No
The Yahoo! Answer: Your fat makes you look fat you stupid whore.
Not a single misspelled word in the Yahoo! Answer? I don’t think so.
The Smoking Man being who shot JFK and MLK is such lame “kick the dog” trope garbage. Be the guy who orchestrated the hits sure, but being the actual shooter?
Yahoo got it right on Maggie though.
It may just be the proverbial blind squirrel finding a nut, but yeah.
Q: What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?
A: His mom, probably.
Who’s the jackass that canceled Deadwood?
Probably the same guy who greenlit Rome. So lame.
Fire Woke With Me with the greatest Yahoo answer ever. Bravo
I am the only one who watched and enjoyed The Black Donelly’s?
Show: The Black Donelly’s
Answer: No, Mrs. Poony also watched and enjoyed it.
Yahoo Answer: The what who?
That show was the shit
Yeah, I liked that. Young Olivia Wilde didn’t hurt.
Am I the only one who no longer has a button to get to Page 2 of these list articles?
NO!
It all loads one big ol article for me now. You just end up scrolling to page two instead of clicking it.
I think this is better!
Who pooped the bed?
Show: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Answer: Frank
Yahoo Answer: The pengin guy from Twins.
This is the first I’m realizing Mr. Eko glued pubic hairs to his face and called it a beard.
Who is bigger, Hodor or the Mountain?
Show: GoT
Answer: Hodor?
Yahoo Answer: The Mountain is bigger, both in height and strength in the books. No exact heights are given but probably by atleast a few inches.
Alternate Answer: Hodor Hodor.
Who let the dogs out?
Show: The 90’s
Answer:Who, Who, Who
Yahoo Answer: Shut up and play Ricky Martin, cause that chick from the videos was hot.
Alternate Answer:Chumbawumba