The 10 Do’s And Don’ts Of ‘Louie’: ‘Back’/’Model’

#Louis C.K. #Louie
05.06.14 4 years ago 25 Comments

In the first new episodes of Louie since September 2012, the titular lug aged two years in a day, was woken up a trio of noisy garbageman, threw out his back while shopping for a vibrator, bombed in front of a crowd of rich snobs and Jerry Seinfeld, punched a beautiful woman who inexplicably wanted to have sex with him, and now owes an astronaut $5,000/month until the day he drops dead of a heart attack — but in the final shot, he couldn’t look happier. Even though so much went wrong, the attractive bartender at the comedy club is sympathetic to his busted-up face, so something went right, too.

That’s the difference between Louie season one and Louie now: the real-life Louis C.K. is more optimistic than ever, or at least resigned to not being AS pessimistic, and he’s spreading the not-gloominess to his fictional counterpart. Forget the bad, appreciate the good, that’s the lesson of “Model,” the stronger of the two episodes. That’s how I chose to interpret it. Part of Louie‘s brilliance is how open for analysis it is: did his tryst with Yvonne Strahovski really happen, or was it a dream? Is Louie the most depressing show on TV, or the funniest? Will the chickens rebel against humans this year, or next? The answer: yes. Louie is whatever you want it to be, and I want it to be shaggy and moribund, with a sigh of contentedness. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade; when life gives you a bad back, buy a vibrator.

“Back”

1. Do remember how old you are.

louie age

2. Don’t take parenting advice from Todd Barry.

louie todd barry age

3. Do help your kids with their homework.

louie aids

4. Don’t feel ashamed to buy a vibrator.

louie vibrator

5. Do use said vibrator to give yourself a massage.

louie vibrator door

“Model”

1. Don’t hit on the hot bartender, until you’ve been punched in the face.

live that right now louie

2. Don’t wear a black t-shirt and jeans to a charity event in the Hamptons.

jeans shirt louie

3. Don’t name your kid Martin Luther Chicken. I’ve got dibs.

martin luther chicken louie

4. Do go home with the astronaut’s daughter who’s also a model.

astronaut daughter model

5. Don’t hit the astronaut’s daughter who’s also a model in the face.

yvonne punch face

Around The Web

TOPICS#Louis C.K. #Louie
TAGSjerry seinfeldLOUIELOUIS C.K.RECAPYVONNE STRAHOVSKI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP