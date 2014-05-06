The 10 Do’s And Don’ts Of ‘Louie’: ‘Back’/’Model’

In the first new episodes of Louie since September 2012, the titular lug aged two years in a day, was woken up a trio of noisy garbageman, threw out his back while shopping for a vibrator, bombed in front of a crowd of rich snobs and Jerry Seinfeld, punched a beautiful woman who inexplicably wanted to have sex with him, and now owes an astronaut $5,000/month until the day he drops dead of a heart attack — but in the final shot, he couldn’t look happier. Even though so much went wrong, the attractive bartender at the comedy club is sympathetic to his busted-up face, so something went right, too.
That’s the difference between Louie season one and Louie now: the real-life Louis C.K. is more optimistic than ever, or at least resigned to not being AS pessimistic, and he’s spreading the not-gloominess to his fictional counterpart. Forget the bad, appreciate the good, that’s the lesson of “Model,” the stronger of the two episodes. That’s how I chose to interpret it. Part of Louie‘s brilliance is how open for analysis it is: did his tryst with Yvonne Strahovski really happen, or was it a dream? Is Louie the most depressing show on TV, or the funniest? Will the chickens rebel against humans this year, or next? The answer: yes. Louie is whatever you want it to be, and I want it to be shaggy and moribund, with a sigh of contentedness. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade; when life gives you a bad back, buy a vibrator.
“Back”
1. Do remember how old you are.
2. Don’t take parenting advice from Todd Barry.
3. Do help your kids with their homework.
4. Don’t feel ashamed to buy a vibrator.
5. Do use said vibrator to give yourself a massage.
“Model”
1. Don’t hit on the hot bartender, until you’ve been punched in the face.
2. Don’t wear a black t-shirt and jeans to a charity event in the Hamptons.
3. Don’t name your kid Martin Luther Chicken. I’ve got dibs.
4. Do go home with the astronaut’s daughter who’s also a model.
5. Don’t hit the astronaut’s daughter who’s also a model in the face.
Todd Barry is really underrated as a LULZ machine.
He opened for Louis C.K. when I saw him on his last tour, really enjoyed him. He had some great lines in Back last night.
Does the background jazz (or whatever) music bother anyone else?
Meh, it’s not so bad, they produce it themselves.
I could do without it. Makes me feel like it’s a Woody Allen film.
I second the Woody Allen comment. I feel like a douche for just having it on my TV.
The back pain conversation with the doctor was painfully prescient now that I’m old enough where sometimes my joints hurt for no real reason and I just get to deal with it forever.
That said, Yvonne Strahovski, nnnnnnngggggghhhhhh.
I found “Model” to be one of the best episodes of any TV show in history. Perfectly written, acted and directed. Everything was perfect. So perfect. If I didn’t have a job, this comment would go on for 4,000 words.
Bravo, Louis. That was a masterpiece.
Ok wait a minute you didn’t find that episode horrifically upsetting? I mean everyone in the world was against Louie and even Louie was hateful. It didn’t bother you, I swear I was sick to my stomach the whole time because Jerry was a jerk, and his jokes were awful and he was gonna screw it up with Strahotski. UGH I’m getting anxiety just thinking about it.
@Yogi , good TV should make you feel something (aside from anger at said TV being awful), and I guess some of us just enjoy feeling… upset. :)
Yogi – That was the whole point. It was the fish-out-of-water in agony. Plus, I think Jerk Jerry is just a manifestation of Louie’s self esteem. This is his nightmare and that’s just the type of thing that would happen to him in his worst nightmare. Of course the most financially successful stand-up would take a few shots at a schlub like CK in that setting.
Then, when you’re expecting some sort of resolution, Jerry does Louie a favor in return, or the astronaut lets it slide to avoid the publicity – it doesn’t come… until the very end, when he gets a little bit of what he was looking for in the opening scene. But not after being sufficiently screwed.
Only Louis CK can deck a girl in the face and not lose any sympathy from the audience.
I swear to God, I don’t know why Louie doesn’t just eat a bullet each episode. No one gets shit on as much as he does, and for the most part, he just takes it. Everyone from the maintenance guy to kids on the street to Jerry Seinfeld just shits all over him.
Having sex with the model/astronaut’s daughter was a highlight, which he acknowledged, and it cost him $5 million. A pity drink with the local bartender in the final seconds doesn’t really make up for it.
Louie, you’re a funny dude who tries to do the right thing most of the time. I want to see the guy win once in a while, ya know?
Since Yvonne has now been on shows called Louie, Dexter, and Chuck, I need a network to greenlight a show called Trevor, STAT
I love that within the Louie-verse, Seinfeld and Chris Rock are always portrayed as haughty assholes.