'Those Were The Days': The 12 Best Do-It-Yourself TV Theme Songs

Anyone who watches a lot of television probably has some appreciation for television theme songs and credit sequences. I love them. The good, the bad, and the dismal. They’re great for setting the tone for a show, and in some cases, offering exposition. However, it’s not that common for theme songs to be written or performed by those involved with the show. They’re usually outsourced to musicians or an existing piece of music is dissected for the purposes of creating the theme song.
With that said, today I’d like to look at the best Do-It-Yourself themes, those written or performed by the creator of the show, or one of the show’s stars. Honorable mentions include “The Brady Bunch Theme” (performed by the Brady Bunch kids), “My Two Days,” (performed by series star Greg Evigan), “Living Single,” (performed by series star Queen Latifah), “Gimme a Break” (performed by series star Nell Carter), and “The Facts of Life,” which was performed by Charlotte Rae (Mrs. Garret) the first season of the series.
Here, however, are the 12 best.
12. How I Met Your Mother — “Hey Beautiful,” Performed by The Solids, of which series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are members.
11. Felicity, “New Version of You,” written by series creator, J.J. Abrams (and movie director, Andrew Jarecki, Capturing the Friedmans, All Good Things)
10. Frasier, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs,” performed by series star Kelsey Grammer (Fun Fact: They originally wanted Mel Torme).
9. 21 Jump Street, “21 Jump Street,” performed by Holly Robinson (with Johnny Depp and Peter DeLuise on back-up vocals; they say “Jump!”
8. Fall Guy, “Unknown Stuntman,” performed by series star, Lee Majors.
7. Mystery Science Theater 3000, “The Love Theme from MSTK 3000,” performed by the cast members of Mystery Science Theater 3000
Yeah Craig Ferguson! I’m watching last night’s episode on my DVR right now :-D
I watch it every morning while getting ready for work. It puts me in a good mood for the day.
I always sing along with the “HEY HEY!”s. Such a great theme.
Craig is my favorite late-night host. His sense of humor and his style are just so easy to enjoy.
What? No “Eyes Of A Ranger” from Walker, Texas Ranger performed by Chuck Norris THIS IS BULLSHIT YOU GUYS ARE SO UNFAIR I HATE YOU!
/runs upstairs crying to bedroom and slams door
The Dukes of Hazzard and Fall Guy themes were two of my favorites as a kid. Thanks for this little stroll down memory lane this morning Dustin!
Think you forgot one…
No Baywatch? How can you beat eye candy in bathing suits flashing by as the Hoff sings?
What about the Psych theme? Steve Franks (the show’s creator) plays in the band that sings the theme song
I thought the point of this list was to mention Psych is coming back tonight.
The theme from Firefly needs to be taken off this list, thrown in the garbage and then buried under a highway. It’s awful, I don’t care who wrote it.
It’s not as all-out horrible as so many people say, but it certainly doesn’t belong on a Top 10 list.
Good call on The Muppets; wouldn’t have even thought of that.
I am *definitely* using “Craig Gergusion” as my alter ego now.
I totally called the number 1 spot. A well deserved win.
The Stark moppets singing the “Game of Thrones” theme should get an honorary mention, dammit.