The 15 Worst Things To Happen On TV In 2013

There was a lot to celebrate on TV in 2013. But we’ll get to that over the next couple of weeks. Today, let’s talk about the worst that TV had to offer this year, the moments, shows, and people that made us want to cancel our cable subscription and throw our laptops and TV sets into the same pile of twisted garbage where the world’s only copy of Work It: The Complete Series resides. It truly was the best but mostly blurst of times.
1. Lumberjack Dexter
Has any once-great show ever fallen as far as Dexter did during its final season? The short answer is, DEAR GOD NO. It was sloppy, lazy fan fiction with no consequences for Lumberjack Dexter’s sh*tty actions. He lived; Deb died. To quote Dustin, “Dexter couldn’t stick the landing. It couldn’t even find the runway. The Dexter series finale crashed and burned into a giant bowl of dicks 100 miles from the airport.” At least we got some great memes.
2. No Curb Your Enthusiasm
A year without Curb Your Enthusiasm? Prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay, pretty bad. Every season of Curb has been great, but the last two, a.k.a. the Seinfeld and New York ones, might have been the best. Larry David hasn’t committed to doing another season, but it’d be a damn shame if we don’t get to see Danny Duberstein at least one more.
3. Dads
There were a lot of great new shows that premiered in 2013: Rectify, Top of the Lake, The Returned, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Orphan Black, Trophy Wife, The Americans, Master of Sex, Orange Is the New Black (if that counts), The Bridge, and Broadchurch. But there was also Dads…2013 WAS THE WORST YEAR FOR TV EVER. Critics hated Dads from the get-go, when it screened at the TCAs; us normal people had to wait until September to join in on the fun. It was crass, racist, and unfunny, and that’s just the first episode. Now Dads has settled into a dull, tiring mess of cheap nothing. Martin Mull deserves better. The comedic dynamo known as Giovanni Ribisi? Eh.
4. ABC Replaces Happy Endings and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 with The Taste
Does it seem like forever ago that Raising Hope, Ben and Kate, New Girl, Happy Endings, and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 all aired on the same night? That’s because of all those shows, only one (New Girl) still remains in its Tuesday timeslot. The others have either been cancelled or were left to die in the used diaper pile known as “Friday night primetime lineup.” The very promising Ben and Kate barely made it into 2013, which is a damn shame, though not as egregious as ABC putting the kibosh on Happy Endings and Don’t Trust in January, and replacing them with The Taste. Happy Endings eventually reappeared on Sunday nights, then Fridays, but the damage had already been done. It was put in permanent hibernation.
5. The Man With the 132 Lb. Scrotum
Or, The Guy with the Garbage Bag Full of Leaves for Nards. When TLC lost the last shred of its credibility many years ago, it also lost its ability to shock. Until Wesley Warren and his bowling ball balls came along. Warren’s story is actually rather sad — he has scrotal lymphedema, which is a very real, very rare medical condition — but the second TLC decided on The Man With the 132 Lb. Scrotum as a title, he became less a man with sad problem than a freak show with a big ol’ sack.
6. The Sound of Music Live!
We had our fun. We made our Nazi jokes. We laughed at Vampire Bill doing his best impression of Russell Crowe as Javert. But we figured that we were the only ones doing it, that outside the very small world of Twitter, no one was actually watching and enjoying this dribble. Then the numbers came out, and now The Sound of Music Live! is the first of MANY musicals, not just NBC but on every network, probably. Serves us right for having fun.
I’m still sad about what they did to Andy Bernard. Ed Helms is an adorable human being and deserves way better than that.
I agree it was such a weird left turn for the character. It just never seemed to fit.
I never heard if the rumor was true… that Helms handicapped the writers so badly with his long absence (filming hangover 3) that they turfed him. True?
They either went too far or didn’t go far enough. If you’re going to take a character like that into the black, really get him dirty.
I hope that’s false. I mean, they had that joke about how Andy was too unlikeable to be in showbiz, but for Andy, that was true.
Besides, I’ve always heard that Helms is a total prince. Even if the writers had to work around his Hangover schedule, you’d hope they wouldn’t be dicks about it. See, Andy on P&R while Chris Pratt is off filming Guardians of the Galaxy.
HA you think what the writers did to Andy was bad?
How about what they did to Jim? Jim was a goofball who loved Pam that’s it, he was a two dimensional character, and all of a sudden he’s a budding entrepreneur who puts his business in front of his wife? It came out of left field and never felt natural.
That was a stupid development in The Office
The Office started it’s long slow death when Jim and Pam got married. You could see little cracks, like worthless storylines about kids. It grew and grew and each season got less laughs than the last.
Friends of mine made a movie with Ed Helms back in the day [www.youtube.com] and they all say he was a great guy.
They really did drop the ball with Andy. It’s such a shame. Though I think I ended up hating freaking Queen B Pam way more than Andy by the end of the series.
Thing I’ll miss the least once we clear 2013 – people hating on The Office.
@JTRO Maybe it wasn’t always as amazingly good as seasons 2-4 but anyone claiming season 9 wasn’t better than season 8 is just wrong.
@Verbal – they did go back to Brian. Pam visited him between his firing and the doc airing. The arc added a nice foil to Jim and Pam’s relationship in showing this other guy who’s been there for 9 years has his marriage broken up over defending Pam on the set and Jim was largely clueless. The scene of the 3 of them in the restaurant where Brian is basically hitting on Pam in code was cringeworthy in a new way.
I actually wrote an entire article for another site about how The Office is actually bleak as hell. Seriously, how this thing was a beloved sitcom and not a source of suicide problems is beyond me.
On the bright side, Ed Helms has a stellar rig.
@Dan Seitz – I watched the season two Christmas episode last night (the one with the gift exchange). I was taken aback by just how dark and uncomfortable it was. It was pretty great, though.
I guess I’m in the minority that thinks season 8 is really the only bad season of the show. Everything else varies between “good” to “some of the best comedy ever put on tv”
@ dissident I feel almost exactly the same. There are some rougher episodes in seasons 5-9, and season 8 had way more of those than any other season. But still, it’s only “bad” in terms of how great the rest was. It was never “bad” as in Outsourced bad.
I never watched Low Winter Sun but I hate it strictly based on the name because driving eastward in the early morning this time of year is blindingly painful due to the actual low winter sun, every time it happens now I think of that show and feel justified scrambling to turn the TV off after Breaking Bad.
Sunglasses, and tho it would’ve worked better in 3 parts than 12, it was decent enough filler and doesn’t deserve all the vitriol.
much like sex with me, “unspectacular” is a word that best describes it.
No Curb, but the hiatus did make room for Clear History, which is hilarious.
I had a lot of disappointment.
“The Bridge” and “Low Winter Sun” weren’t horrible, they were just big letdowns. Community (sans Dan Harmon) couldn’t quite pull it together. Frank Darabont’s new show on TNT (Mob City) is a lifeless shell, aside from a GREAT American-Accented performance by Simon Pegg in the firs episode. Richard Harrow. Claw Morrow. Undoubtedly whoever got killed on last night’s SoA (I couldn’t stay up til midnight to watch it).
The Bridge is on my top 10 list for this year. I get why people were disappointed but I thought it was an outstanding 13 episodes.
I was so happy with Simon Pegg’s performance, I wanted to give him a hug. If I knew him in real life. Which would be awesome.
The Bridge was a really good binge watch.
I will also re-affirm that The Bridge was pretty damn good. Not quite great yet, but it has a solid foundation to build on next season.
The Bridge defintely worked better as a binge or at least watching a few episodes at once. I figures that out by about episode 6 and I would wait until I had at least two of them saved up.
When Low Winter Sun played the Small Town Security card and tried to make me watch 20 minutes of that mess for the next Breaking Bad preview, I decided not to watch that show on general principle.
With that said, if you can’t capitalize off a tremendous lead-in like the final season of Breaking Bad, you deserve to get canceled.
Also, after that final season of Dexter, it’ll be fun/horrible/interesting to see exactly how Showtime Showtimes Homeland.
Top of the Lake was awesome.
For real? I have to disagree. When you look back after the finale you realize there is so much filler in the preceding episodes that had no impact on the outcome.
Moss’ character was just too dumb for words. IMO
Meh, I liked it. It was different, but good.
The Geico pig is the worst, he has become increasingly more smug with every commercial. I will never buy insurance from Geico or Progressive simply because they have tortured me with hours of commercials.
Carrie is the worst character on Homeland. The writers of Homeland made nothing but bad decisions this year, so we got of a lot of BS with Dana and every other character and subplot, but Carrie is horrible. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE MOLE??? This was a big unknown in the first two seasons I believe. Now they’ve just dropped it…the show is a mockery of a disaster.
There’s no way one of them shouldn’t have been “The E! network”
I mean they put a show about Ryan Lochte, Clint Eastwood’s bitch ex and what 5 (!!!!) shows about Kardashians?
Agreed. They should have replaced the Fox News one with this, but this is Uproxx.
Yeah but they also air The Soup and Burning Love.
E! is alright in my book.
I’ve only caught the end of Dads my DVR picks up when I record Brooklyn 99, but that’s still more than enough for me to hate it. I don’t know how that show happened, especially with the people involved.
I’ve only seen the ads for it Fox insists on tagging to the episodes of Bob’s Burgers I shell out for, and I hate it.
same kazoshay. seriously awful all around. I want to like Giovanni Ribisi, but this is unforgivable.
I think the list was good but some of the worst shows were the bridge and ray donovan. Mostly because they were trying to desperately to be as good as GOT or Breaking Bar but were unwilling to put any work in or give us good characters. With them, the year of the copy cat good shows had begun
Dads is the new Outsourced.
Kathleen Sebelius’s interview on The Daily Show the week the website crapped out was probably the most awkward fail I saw all year. If you can’t convince Jon Stewart — who was more than willing to promote the cause– on what was supposed to be a friendly outlet to put everyone at ease, then you know you have major problems ahead.
And yeah, the Geico Pig is one of the most annoying, worthless ad campaigns, but I’m not above admitting that I find the Hump Day Camel to be hilarious.
Also no mention of the shitty Maggie haircut storyline on The Newsroom (which made me finally check out on that shitty show halfway through the season) or the plot twist in episode 11 of House of Cards that got rid if a compelling character and ruined the show after an already bad 3 episode stretch? Or the total shit show that was Under the Dome and the introduction of the worst character in 2013, Junior? C’MON Man!
On the comedy front, Workaholics was a trainwreck this past season. Cancel the show and let Adam Devine become a star on his own already. And don’t forget how bad Community was (particularly the finale), minus the Inspector Spacetime, Thanksgiving and Britta/Troy breakup episodes.
*rid of the most compelling character. All I want for Christmas is an EDIT feature on the comments Uproxx!
OMG, I had totally forgotten about Under The Dome until you reminded me! UGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG, pure garbage.
The pig doesn’t bother me. It’s the godawful “Old McDonald” one that annoys me to death. Only because my parents and older relatives think its “the funniest thing ever. Much like Big Bang Theory”. Hearing my dad try to actually explain why it’s funny for 2 whole minutes makes me wonder if I’m adopted.
However, the tree falling one is hilarious. Oh, and I believe the female owl is the one that isn’t so wise. When the male owl keeps saying “who?”, he’s trolling her and she doesn’t get it.
I’d like to throw every episode (except the last one) from How I Met Your Mother as past of the worst things on TV. I think they would have been better off getting fans to write the episodes as opposed to the garbage they’ve produced so far. You know how Season 4 Community didn’t feel very authentic and seemed like fans wrote the episode? I wish HIMYM was like that at this point.
Fox News, really? Why does this site always have to stoke hate and ignorance? For goodness sake, get over your self inflicted grudge, there was so much more bad on TV than a news network that you dislike because of personal bias. Such as a Dan Harmon-less Community, The Lady Gaga Muppet Christmas, Miley Cyrus’s tongue invading the world via MTV just to add a few. Why does this site always have to be so politically biased? You alienate half of your potential audience. It is just mind numbing.
Maybe Uproxx already knows what demographic they’re catering to?
the fox news things they make fun of are indisputably dumb, though.
yeah man WG is gonna be hurting when those 70 year old grammas stop viewin the pages
i need a top 20 gifs of 2013.
Brenda Song can get it and deserves to be on TV all the time.
I started half-heartedly watching Dads on the basis of seeing Brenda Song on my TV.
What you got against Giovanni Ribisi, bro? I mean besides Dads of course.
I’ve always liked that dude and thought he was pretty funny in the right roles.
Dads makes me want to give Martin Mull a vicious beating. I’ve never felt that way towards that man. Goddamn you Dads.
Dana Brody might be the worst thing to happen to television since The Wire ended.
Wow, I had totally blocked out Any Bernad. The writers clearly wanted to punish Ed Helms for doing movies. Him treating Erin like shit make less than zero sense and her hooking up with un-Jim was so forced and awkward I tuned out most of the the final season before the finale.