Peacock is new to the streaming game, so there’s not a ton of original programming yet (although you should watch the super-fun Psych 2: Lassie Come Home). But that’s about to change. The streamer will be the home of the gritty The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskins in a Tiger King series, and the return of MacGruber, as well as the upcoming premieres of Wilmore and The Amber Ruffin Show.

The former, hosted by The Daily Show writer Larry Wilmore, premieres on September 18, while the latter, out September 25, is one of our most-anticipated shows of the fall. Ruffin’s segments on Late Night with Seth Meyers are always a highlight, and it’s exciting that she’s finally getting a show of her own. “We are going to talk about the news, and we are going to be doofuses, so hopefully it’ll be a nice mix of the two,” she told Vulture about how her show will stand out from the crowd. “We will be like, ‘Well now this crazy thing is the law. Let’s examine what that might look like in a puppet show.’ God, it won’t be a puppet show. Sorry I said puppet show. In a song or whatever. So hopefully we will do something like a monologue and maybe that’ll cover the topical news and then maybe a sketch and a song… Any ideas for structure, please mail them to me.” You can reach her at AmberRuffinLovesPuppetShows@gmail.com.

You can watch the trailer for The Amber Ruffin Show above, and for Wilmore below.