‘The Americans’ Final Season Teasers, Ranked By Anxiety Level

The Americans is a good show. The FX Cold War drama is zeroing in on a conclusion, with its final season set to debut on March 28, and I am excited about it. I don’t necessarily want it to end, but the show has been one of the best on television since its first season and I can’t wait to see what the producers and writers conjure up to bring it all home. So there’s that.

But The Americans is also a very stressful show. This is admittedly strange, both because we know how the Cold War ends (history books are loaded with spoilers) and because a lot of the stress is a result of caring for and about top-secret undercover operatives who are hellbent on destroying America. Also, Stan. We worry a lot about Stan. The whole thing is so much that last season I started doing a series of next-day posts titled The Americans Anxiety Report, in which I ranked characters on the show based on how nervous I was about them in that moment. The final season might take 6-8 months off the end of my life. I feel okay about it.

To whip everyone else up into this kind of frenzied state, FX has started releasing short teasers for the final season. Like all teasers, there’s not much to them. This has in no way prevented me from getting worked up. Below, please find the six teasers the network has released so far, ranked from least to most anxiety-inducing.

Title: Struggle

Anxiety Level: 2.4

This is the first teaser FX released. It is very short and provides almost nothing in the way of actual information, unless the United States and Russia decide to lob cartoon bombs at each other, which would be some kind of artistic license to take with the facts.

That’s actually an interesting point that I stumbled backwards into. There’s nothing that says this show has to stick to the way things played out in real life. They could have Russia win the Cold War if they want. It’s their show, you know? I doubt this will happen for about two dozen logical and sensible reasons, but still. Can’t rule it out.

Title: Stop Her

Anxiety Level: 4.3

The most stressful part of this teaser is the thing where Philip Jennings tries to smile. That’s how you know something is wrong. Philip never smiles. Philip is catastrophically depressed, all the time, to the degree that I started taking screencaps of every time he looks sad and now I have 29 screencaps of him frowning. Look, here’s one.

The gist of this teaser — if we are going to attempt to extract meaning from a short, vague clip, which we are because the premiere is almost six weeks away and we need to talk about something — is that Philip must prevent Elizabeth from doing… something. We don’t know what. It seems bad. And if Philip and Elizabeth are facing off, I’m putting the house on Elizabeth because Elizabeth is bad as heck. Philip is very sensitive. She’ll eat him alive.

Title: Gone Bad

Anxiety Level: 6.1

This is easily my favorite teaser so far. It’s just a few seconds of quick cuts and context-free images followed by a voice saying “Things have gone bad.” Which, I mean, yeah. No crap, buddy. Things always go bad on this show. Every person Philip and Elizabeth meet ends up dead or miserable. Remember Young Hee? And Martha? And like a dozen more people, at least. And that’s before we get to the Stan-Oleg-Nina thing. “Things have gone bad” could be the tagline for the whole series.

So this one is accurate. I think that’s what I’m saying.