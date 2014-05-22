‘The Americans’ Second Season Finale Recap: Simple, Unexpected, Perfect

Season two of FX’s The Americans wrapped up last night with “The Echo,” and it did so in a way that was so typical of the understated series: It was both completely unexpected, and yet, it made total sense. I think that, because of the nature of the show, because of its darkness, and its thematic complexity, we often expect deeper conspiracies are at play, but once we cut through the clutter, the storylines are often fairly simple and, as they did last night, wrap up neatly. The decisions that the characters make are not simple, of course, but the consequences are.
Take for instance, Stan Beeman, who spent much of the season agonizing over whether he would betray his mistress Nina, or if he would betray his country by spilling secrets to the KGB to protect her. There was a lot going on in that subplot, particularly on Nina’s side, because it was hard to tell what her true feelings were, especially once Oleg and her became involved. What became apparent in the end was that both Oleg and Stan loved her, but while Oleg was willing to risk his own ass, give Nina a stack of cash, and tell her to run, Stan ultimately didn’t love Nina enough. He chose country over love, left Nina a note, and the consequences were fairly simple: Nina would be taken back to Russia, tried for treason, and possibly executed (I’d like to think that she will ultimately be spared because I really like the character, but I do think that that particular subplot with Stan has been played out now. If Nina ultimately survives, both her and Stan need to move on to different storylines).
Likewise, the mystery surrounding Jared was simple. It was under our nose the entire time, and yet, I doubt very many people expected that reveal. The possibility occurred to me about three minutes before Jared — bleeding out of his neck — confessed to it, but for 12 episodes, it never otherwise dawned on me that the murderer of the Connors could’ve been their own son. But the clues were there all along. Larrick was simply a red herring. He was a bad guy, but there were no deep, underlying motivations: Philip and Elizabeth killed his friends, and he wanted revenge. The end.
The Jared reveal made perfect sense, and it also illuminated what the show has been doing with Paige all season long. Her plotline wasn’t about getting caught up in religion, or even her blossoming interests in civil disobedience. It was about showing us that Paige had the ability to become a spy. She was sneaking around. She was collecting information. She was figuring things about. There’s a lot of her mother in her, both in her passion for causes and her affinity for espionage. Again, there were no larger conspiracies at play. The show simply wanted to ready us for the hammer that fell at the end of the episode.
That hammer was the reappearance of Claudia, who explained to the Jennings that the Center was developing a Second Generation Illegals program that would allow Russia to plant agents in the CIA or FBI. Jared had been a member of that, though the Center recruited him without his parents’ permission. Claudia gained the Jennings’ sympathy by confessing that she had nothing to do with it, but once the Jennings bought her explanation, Claudia did what she does best: She turned on them, telling them that the next recruit the Center has planned for the Second Generation Illegals program is Paige.
Philip’s response was basically, “Go f*ck yourself,’ while Elizabeth’s was, “Well … Paige does need a hobby.” And what better hobby than secret spy missions where she risks her life every day for the Motherland? That, I suspect, will be the source of much of season three’s tension: Philip trying to get her as far away from the Center as possible, while Elizabeth secretly trains her for the inevitable. All of this was set up in the very first episode of the season when Philip regretted using his son as part of a mission, while Elizabeth’s response was basically, “Sometimes, you do what you have to do.”
It all came full circle, and we never even realized we were on the loop. That’s the quiet, underappreciated genius of The Americans.
Great show; another stellar season.
Does no one edit this site? I had to stop in the second paragraph when I saw the same error for the second time. Learn the difference between the objective and subjective cases if you’re going to be a professional writer. It’s not that difficult.
Man, this was a great finale. Haven’t seen that much tension since maybe Breaking Bad. I was wondering if Stan was going to follow Nina in the car and try to free her, but that would be really unrealistic.
I’m as shocked as you are with the lack of support this gets around here. I don’t see why this can’t get the same level as GOT or True Detective. Do it Uproxx!
I liked the finale but I’m not sure I liked the teaching kids angle. It sounds too silly
Called it.
Pretty awesome TV, nice use of music in the first sequence, too. I can’t believe Nina didn’t take the money and run. She must not have much experience with men.
We suck, basically.
Shut up! Women might be reading this!
I’m so glad Stan decided against giving over the data. The guy has needed a victory all season, and even though it comes at the cost of losing Nina, he didn’t betray his country. It shows a strength of character that none of the other marks or turned contacts had. Even fucking Larrick (who was an awesome villain, by the way) folded in the face of blackmail, and yet Stan is as devoted to his cause and Philip and Elizabeth are to theirs.
You seriously suspected Jared of murdering his entire family because he wanted to be a super spy and they didn’t want him to three minutes before he bled out? I call shenanigans. Hell, even after he confessed to killing them, I was confused as hell until Claudia laid it out as succinctly as she did. Yes, it was simple and made perfect sense, but who the hell saw the whole second generation spy thing coming? The only hints I can think of (hindsight being 20/20 and all) were his meetings with the handler chick that replaced Claudia that Beecher murdered and the cryptic message “get jared out.” I just attributed those to the Centre wanting to get him out of the US so they could debrief him about the inside workings of his parents’ operation and to keep him from becoming a ward of the state, which would have initiated a search for relatives, etc.
I guess I’m so impressed with the twist simply because I never saw it coming.
Also, what are the odds Pastor Tim (or whatever his name is) is recruiting Paige for the Centre? The Centre is doing an end around the Jennings just like they did with Jared?
That’s kind of a leap, though. She went to him because she met some girl who was into religious stuff, so that random girl on a bus would have to be in on it too…. although I guess we can’t put that past those darn Russkies.
Yeah I also was thinking Pastor Tim could be working to recruit her. Since last time they first told the parents and things didn’t work out so well he could have been working to recruit her before Centre reveals their plan to the Jennings.
Also I think Rowles guessed at Jared being the one who killed his parents in his 13 questions column, but I also think he was trolling us. Either way after the reveal did come I kept thinking the entire show “Damn it the show is Rowles’ed-ing us now too!”
The Pastor Tim angle occurred to me too.
Deft tying up of story before loading it into a cannon for season three. This show may gain momentum in Breaking Bad fashion which is pretty rare.
As a tribute to how the Russians communicate with each other on the show:
I will miss you dearly, Nina Sergeevna!
As a Ruskie myself, I can confirm the name thing. You don’t do it with close friends or family, but a work setting like that, absolutely. Think of it as retaining the formality of calling someone Mr. or Mrs. while still using the first name. Kinda hard to explain but it feels totally natural of course.
Great season + finale, btw.
@Peter Cavan YOU COMMIE BASTARD!
@Peter thank you.
@Brian Zygo: you are correct, sir. Russians use the full name with the patronymic (the father’s name) in formal situations, but often use pet names with family or friends that can be shorter or longer depending on the name. My ex-wife studied Russian in college and her friends called her Liza (pronounced Lee-za in Russian) and sometimes Lizenka or Lizenotchka.
Based on what I remember from War & Peace (which I read over 20 years ago so my memory could be foggy) this quirk with names occurred in that book. I seem to recall an aspect where there is a certain way you were addressed formally, but within the family there was a shorter pet name version that was used that was derived from the first name. I don’t know if I’m remembering that right, hopefully someone else is more familiar with that.
I desperately need to know if this actually happens in Russia. It cracks me up and drives me nuts all at the same time.