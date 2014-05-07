The Anti-Anna Kendricks: 15 Celebrities You Should Unfollow On Twitter

Patrick Stewart, Anna Kendrick, and Martha Plimpton have all mastered Twitter. They’re famous and funny, and deserve their millions of Followers, unlike, say, Jennifer Lopez, who treats her 27.5 million fans (well, probably about 7 million fans and 20.5 million bots) to such wisdom as, “Philly! I’m hosting the @iHeartRadio Top 10 @ 10 w/ @MikeAdamOnAir on @Q102Philly #AKAJLo #JLoFirstLove.” Her Twitter is an endless list of promotions, with a hint of personality — in that sense, it’s perfectly Jennifer Lopez.
But it’s not like you care about J-Lo. Here are 15 famous people that you might be Following, but shouldn’t, either because they’re not very good at Twitter or because they haven’t updated in years. What a waste, Baby Goose.
1. Beyoncé Knowles (@Beyonce)
Followers: 13.4 million
Last tweet: August 19, 2013
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Only eight tweets since 2012. Bey don’t care that you care.
2. Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio)
Followers: 10 million
Last tweet: April 30, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? There is little to no chance that Leo writes his own tweets, and even if he does, it’s all shout-outs to his own films and political causes. I don’t need someone else to tell me to save the energy efficient elephants, or something — that’s what family members on Facebook are for.
3. Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld)
Followers: 2.39 million
Last tweet: April 10, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Since March, Jerry Seinfeld has tweeted 21 times, except 13 of those are retweets from other accounts. Cut out the middleman, and follow Albert Brooks instead.
4. Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling)
Followers: 1.75 million
Last tweet: April 11, 2013
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Only 11 tweets since 2011, seven of which are links to Vimeo videos.
5. Megan Fox (@meganfox)
Followers: 1.06M
Last tweet: January 9, 2013
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? *see “Sample tweet”*
6. Steve Carell (@SteveCarell)
Followers: 3.12 million
Last tweet: April 20, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Unlike his Office buddy, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell is not a Twitter pro. He only posts something new once a month, and it’s usually him saying “thank you” to someone (without @’ing them) or a holiday greeting.
7. Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen)
Followers: 10.9 million
Last tweet: May 5, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Not only because of
The content, but
The.
Formatting.
F*ck you.
Charlie Sheen.
8. Gwyneth Paltrow (@GwynethPaltrow)
Followers: 1.93 million
Last tweet: May 5, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? I’m not sure why Goop and Paltrow have separate accounts — it’s the same slop on both.
9. Brian Williams (@bwilliams)
Followers: 194,000
Last tweet: N/A
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? He hasn’t tweeted, not even once.
10. Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck)
Followers: 1.21 million
Last tweet:
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? It’s like DiCaprio’s Twitter, but with more references to Matt Damon.
11. Betty White (@BettyMWhite)
Followers: 1.08 million
Last tweet: April 28, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Because she’s 92 years old — she shouldn’t be good at Twitter (and she’s not).
12. Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen)
Followers: 4.45 million
Last tweet: April 29, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Stiller went from “What a huge loss. A brilliant actor and a warm, generous, humble person. Phil Hoffman” to “Respect to Mickey Rooney. Worked in show business for literally 90 years…and he was a great drummer” to “Respect to Mike Woodson and his staff. Brought a lot of excitement back to the Garden…” over a two-month span, with nothing in-between. It’s weirdly one of the most depressing Twitter accounts out there.
13. Zach Galifianakis (@galifianakisz)
Followers: 4.14 million
Last tweet: April 4, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? This one hurts, because Zach Galifianakis is one of my favorite comedians, but his Twitter is more a YouTube playlist than anything else. Linking to a live version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Incident on 57th Street” is appreciated, though.
14. Jason Segel (@jasonsegel)
Followers: 2.53 million
Last tweet: April 24, 2012
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? It’s been FIVE YEARS since his last tweet. (Not really.)
15. Kanye West (@kanyewest)
Followers: 10.4 million
Last tweet: March 26, 2014
Sample tweet:
Why unfollow? Because everyone else you Follow will RT him, anyway.
You’re just not putting the same effort into your trolling as you used to Burnsy.
Don’t have a cow.
Yeah, I don’t know what’s going on here but I do wish all 11 of Gosling’s tweets were urgent pleas to help Jonny Lee Miller. Like maybe he’s trapped under a collapsed gazebo in the backyard or something.
He’s trapped on CBS. Someone send for help!
my love for Seinfeld is eternal and it shows that I’m really not antisemitic. Also charlie sheen was great during his tiger blood meltdown but now I haven’t seen many tweets from him.
Why bring up anti-semitism all of a sudden?
@Watanabex But are you anti-dentite?
Watanabex and Hitler sitting in a tree
I’ll add some more:
Edward James Olmos: Great actor. Love his work. He’s passionate about his causes. Problem: His twitter is nothing but stuff about his causes, and he’s using forced geek-speak (ie calling himself “Galactica Actual”) to promote Riverkeeper. WE GET IT, EDDIE.
Alyssa Milano: I find her wildly vapid after following her on twitter for a bit.
Stephanie McMahon: Because of her role, it’s tough to separate Steph the Character and Steph the Executive/Person in the Twittersphere. I guess it’s because she plays her character so well.
I always feel a little guilty for having followed EJO, realized that his twitter was totally uninteresting, unfollowed him, and then been followed-back by him. Not that I think he’s actually following me and reading my tweets or anything, but I can’t help feeling just a little rude.
I wouldn’t think of EJO as someone who would tweet.
Stephanie McMahon!?!?…FOH
Rainn Wilson is an unfunny douche that defends unfunny douche comedy thieves. Far from a “Twitter pro.” He lucked into a great role and killed it, but Dwight is like Kramer, and the comedians playing those roles are completely unfunny outside of those roles. Here’s a “sample tweet” from that insufferable hack: [twitter.com]
Tell me you didn’t groan.
I liked him in “Super”.
Uh, Michael Richards was in UHF. Your argument is invalid.
I didn’t groan.
@dissident I recommend you watch The Big Bang Theory. Seems like your style. Unless you were just kidding based on my phrasing.
A little of both. The joke didn’t make me groan, but it was lame. But everyone tells lame jokes, so really who cares?
@dissident My point is that he tells nothing but lame jokes that are mostly poor attempts at fitting in with the actual funny people on Twitter. You’re right, everyone has duds, but Rainn is just consistently bad. And then there’s the whole part where he ran to support Borrowing Sam despite clear joke theft.
I have
To
Disagree with you on
C
Harlie sheen
I hate to say it, but I would put Alison Brie on this list. All she does is promote her own shit. She has absolutely nothing interesting to say.
That pretty much sums my stance on following just about any celeb on Twitter.
@Kevin the Robot- I agree with you but we both buy handles of the same shitty vodka so that makes her my bff and as such I have to follow her.
TLDR version of this article – Don’t use twitter. Any tweets of merit will be retweeted, spoken of publicly, centered on in the news, and written about in the papers.
I agree but lol @ “the papers”. And I’m not someone who uses lol.
I’d like to add Adam Baldwin (the Firefly guy, not the Baldwin brother) to the list. Because he does his absolute best to kill any love you have for the shows he’s been on.
Wow, I never knew Adam was unrelated to the Baldwin brothers. That’s a bit of a relief.
Yeah this one killed me, but had to unfollow him…. Too crazy right Wing
I *love* Adam Baldwin, and I am also crazy-right wing, so I heart him on Twitter. (Though I’m not actually on Twitter…) Also, Nick Searcy from Justified.
But if you want an apolitical Firefly dude (and who doesn’t?), Nathan Fillion has never said anything one way or another on politics, at least that I’ve seen, but he is one of the nicest, most unfailingly upbeat people every day. Sincerely good guy, and that’s nice to read as a pick-me-up.
Indeed, Fillion is a delight.
Agreed on all of this..
Publicists and handlers probably never allow any big celebs to tweet real shit, if they allow them to do the tweeting at all.
Comedians are the best people to follow on twitter. (Chelsea Peretti, Jim Norton, Jim Gaffigan, etc)
Ken Jennings is also surprisingly funny on twitter.
Twitter’s one and only good usage is as a joke platform. Well, and that Arab Spring stuff, if you’re into that…
I also follow a lot of porn stars because, they’re just like us!
I can’t believe I’m saying this but Megan Fox has a really good point.
If you dont follow [twitter.com] your doing twitter wrong
The less they tweet the less I hate them.
I mostly follow World of Warcraft stuff anyway.
Signal:Noise of Twitter in general is pretty bad. There are some great things on there, but you guys highlight everything great Patton Oswalt does anyway.
Smartest thing Megan Fox ever said. #Fuck Twitter
Betty White: because she’ll be dead soon anyway
I had to break down and unfollow a few comedians I really like.
Mainly the ones who never, you know….tweet anything funny. I don’t need to know about your upcoming show in Buffalo, and I certainly don’t need to read every retweet from people who enjoyed the show afterward. A little bit of that is fine, but if that’s all you’re clogging my timeline with I don’t need it. Make me laugh you clowns.
Megan Fox is following 0 people; no wonder she doesn’t see the point. It’s also very funny to me that Brian Williams is verified, despite having done essentially nothing on Twitter.
Instead: follow Jason’s big-boobed and hilarious sister, Ali Segal.
I’m terrified that she’ll do it an hour after i unfollow her.
But come on, like that won’t be reposted in 5000 locations.
I hate to say it but Eminem is at 300 something tweets in 5 years and its all promotional shit
Josh, you’re a sycophant and idiot. That is all.
I follow everyone, then I unfollow them with full knowledge of what I’ve done. Then I follow them again. Then I unfollow them again.
No, I only use Twitter to simplify logging into other websites. Except for the ones that bother to remember my sign in info, like this one.
I change my password every 3 days.
I don’t want someone getting on Uproxxx and posting dick and fart jokes in my name when I haven’t approved them.
A few months ago, SI did a Top 100 sports Twitter accounts. It was a pretty awful list because half of it was athletes just sucking their own dicks. A few of the celebrities on this list reminded me of some of those.
Wait, why does Gosling want me to help Jonny Lee Miller? DID SOMETHING HAPPEN TO JONNY LEE MILLER?
Cosign. What’s the point of having social media if you’re not going to interact with the audience. Most of these people think the public is only there to purchase their product anyway.
What ever you do, do not follow @iamcolinquinn you can thank me buy knowing that you will not have your timeline clogged all day with people yelling at him.
How on Earth did I not make a “Twitter unfollow” list???