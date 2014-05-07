The Anti-Anna Kendricks: 15 Celebrities You Should Unfollow On Twitter

Patrick Stewart, Anna Kendrick, and Martha Plimpton have all mastered Twitter. They’re famous and funny, and deserve their millions of Followers, unlike, say, Jennifer Lopez, who treats her 27.5 million fans (well, probably about 7 million fans and 20.5 million bots) to such wisdom as, “Philly! I’m hosting the @iHeartRadio Top 10 @ 10 w/ @MikeAdamOnAir on @Q102Philly #AKAJLo #JLoFirstLove.” Her Twitter is an endless list of promotions, with a hint of personality — in that sense, it’s perfectly Jennifer Lopez.

But it’s not like you care about J-Lo. Here are 15 famous people that you might be Following, but shouldn’t, either because they’re not very good at Twitter or because they haven’t updated in years. What a waste, Baby Goose.

1. Beyoncé Knowles (@Beyonce)

Followers: 13.4 million

Last tweet: August 19, 2013

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Only eight tweets since 2012. Bey don’t care that you care.

2. Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio)

Followers: 10 million

Last tweet: April 30, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? There is little to no chance that Leo writes his own tweets, and even if he does, it’s all shout-outs to his own films and political causes. I don’t need someone else to tell me to save the energy efficient elephants, or something — that’s what family members on Facebook are for.

3. Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld)

Followers: 2.39 million

Last tweet: April 10, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Since March, Jerry Seinfeld has tweeted 21 times, except 13 of those are retweets from other accounts. Cut out the middleman, and follow Albert Brooks instead.

4. Ryan Gosling (@RyanGosling)

Followers: 1.75 million

Last tweet: April 11, 2013

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Only 11 tweets since 2011, seven of which are links to Vimeo videos.

5. Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Followers: 1.06M

Last tweet: January 9, 2013

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? *see “Sample tweet”*

6. Steve Carell (@SteveCarell)

Followers: 3.12 million

Last tweet: April 20, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Unlike his Office buddy, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell is not a Twitter pro. He only posts something new once a month, and it’s usually him saying “thank you” to someone (without @’ing them) or a holiday greeting.

7. Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen)

Followers: 10.9 million

Last tweet: May 5, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Not only because of

The content, but

The.

Formatting.

F*ck you.

Charlie Sheen.

8. Gwyneth Paltrow (@GwynethPaltrow)

Followers: 1.93 million

Last tweet: May 5, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? I’m not sure why Goop and Paltrow have separate accounts — it’s the same slop on both.

9. Brian Williams (@bwilliams)

Followers: 194,000

Last tweet: N/A

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? He hasn’t tweeted, not even once.

10. Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck)

Followers: 1.21 million

Last tweet:

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? It’s like DiCaprio’s Twitter, but with more references to Matt Damon.

11. Betty White (@BettyMWhite)

Followers: 1.08 million

Last tweet: April 28, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Because she’s 92 years old — she shouldn’t be good at Twitter (and she’s not).

12. Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen)

Followers: 4.45 million

Last tweet: April 29, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Stiller went from “What a huge loss. A brilliant actor and a warm, generous, humble person. Phil Hoffman” to “Respect to Mickey Rooney. Worked in show business for literally 90 years…and he was a great drummer” to “Respect to Mike Woodson and his staff. Brought a lot of excitement back to the Garden…” over a two-month span, with nothing in-between. It’s weirdly one of the most depressing Twitter accounts out there.

13. Zach Galifianakis (@galifianakisz)

Followers: 4.14 million

Last tweet: April 4, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? This one hurts, because Zach Galifianakis is one of my favorite comedians, but his Twitter is more a YouTube playlist than anything else. Linking to a live version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Incident on 57th Street” is appreciated, though.

14. Jason Segel (@jasonsegel)

Followers: 2.53 million

Last tweet: April 24, 2012

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? It’s been FIVE YEARS since his last tweet. (Not really.)

15. Kanye West (@kanyewest)

Followers: 10.4 million

Last tweet: March 26, 2014

Sample tweet:

Why unfollow? Because everyone else you Follow will RT him, anyway.