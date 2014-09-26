The Anti-Gillys: 20 ‘SNL’ Characters We Never Got Tired Of Seeing

Last season of SNL was one of those “in transition” years. That meant a lot of new cast members trying to carve out an identity, with varying results depending if your name ends with Wheelan or Bennett. There were few classic sketches we’ll remember in 10 years, but it wasn’t all bad: with so many new faces, the writers couldn’t rely on old characters as much as they do some seasons. Without the otherwise-wonderful Kristen Wiig and Fred Armisen, we were spared multiple appearances from the Target Lady and Nicholas Fehn, one-joke characters who were resurrected an infuriating number of times.

To show that we’re not complete haters when it comes to recurring characters, here are 20 who we never got tired of seeing. Consider them the Anti-Gillys, and if you disagree, sorry.

Ass Dan

Ass Dan was a man of few words, and the ones he did speak were usually, “You know I’m gonna live…” Poor guy was killed and/or memorialized five times at five different events: Kickspit Underground Rock Festival, Crunkmas Karnival, Crunk-Ass Easter Festival, Columbus Day Assblast, and Donkey Punch the Ballot. He was too extreme for this world, but he left behind a legacy of a thousand laughs (I’ve watched Crunk-Ass Easter Festival a thousand times) and a million bastard children, probably.

Astronaut Jones

Tracy Morgan didn’t have many recurring characters on SNL, and their gimmicks were limited at best, but the guy’s charm was enough to make them all hilarious every time. While Brian Fellows had the advantage of having adorable animals “talking” to Morgan, Astronaut Jones was far more absurd and possibly had a more limited punchline, but I’ve watched the Cameron Diaz and Britney Spears sketches probably 50 times each and I giggle like an idiot every single time.

Brian Fellows

“Brian Fellow is not an accredited zoologist, nor does he hold an advanced degree in any of the environmental sciences. He is simply an enthusiastic young man with a sixth grade education and an abiding love for all of God’s creatures.” What the voiceover forgets to mention is Fellow’s crippling paranoia. He loves turtles, unless they’re snapping turtles, in which case, he gonna kill it. In the early 2000s, I had the “Safari Planet” with Sarah Michelle Geller downloaded as mp3, so I could listen to it on my Discman and memorize every “I’M BRIAN FELLOWS I’M BRIAN FELLOWS.” (I was a very sad teenager.) Morgan’s enthusiastic arrogance was hilarious then, and it’s still classic now.

The Continental

Christopher Walken is an honorary SNL cast member — he’s the proverbial Fifth Beatle, making Lorne John, Paul, George, and Ringo, I guess? Anyway, his census sketch is an all-time classic, as is Ed Glosser: Trivial Psychic, but those were one-time affairs. Speaking of affairs: it’s tough for a single character to still be funny after six appearances over a 13-year span, but Walken pulled it off with the Continental, everyone’s favorite sexual predator. There’s no way a sight gag involving Walken slipping a Mickey into some poor woman’s drink would make the cut these days, but thanks for the memories, you magnificent pervert.

Debbie Downer

The only time that I was ever annoyed with a Debbie Downer sketch was when Lindsay Lohan hosted and this specific sketch took place at Disney World. Obviously, Rachel Dratch breaking character and laughing her ass off had become part of the routine by that point, and it’s what made the character so great, because Debbie’s attitude and comments are so absurd and inappropriate that they’re supposed to make everyone cry with laughter. Unfortunately, with Lohan, it was like she was waiting for Dratch to break so she could react first and tell everyone, “I get jokes!” But aside from Lohan ruining everything, Debbie Downer was one of those perfect situational sketches that could use any setting and succeed by just being more absurd each time.

Delicious Dish Hosts

Molly Shannon’s Teri Rialto and the ever-underrated Ana Gasteyer’s Margaret Jo McCullen are more than just Schweddy Balls. They’re the template for thousands of NPR jokes; Portlandia before Portland was “a thing”; a master class in finding humor in the plainspoken. They didn’t have to yell to stand out — their soft-spoken “there’s a fungus among us” said more than a million screaming Mister Peepers.

The Denise Show

I’m honestly shocked that with all of the tired ideas and stale jokes that Adam Sandler has offered us in his Happy Madison tour de farts, there hasn’t been a movie about a loser who has been dumped by dozens of girls throughout his life, and each one leaves him as emotionally volatile and hilariously pathetic as the next, leading up to the point that he meets a girl (probably Drew Barrymore) dealing with the same problem in a relationship counselor’s waiting room, and they help each other get back at all of their exes by showing them how happy they are together, and that in turn makes them fall in love. Would you be shocked if this actually became a Happy Madison movie? As long as it was as funny as “The Denise Show” (and rated R, but not a terrible That’s My Boy rated R either), it could actually be pretty funny.

Hanukkah Harry

Tommy Flanagan, the Pathological Liar was Jon Lovitz’s SNL breakthrough, but I much prefer Hanukkah Harry, an intentionally hacky high-concept character who saved Christmas when Santa is incapacitated with a stomach virus. The jokes aren’t particularly special — it’s mostly just things your Jewish mom would say, like, “Try a little cottage cheese, it’ll settle his stomach” — but Lovitz has a rare ability to make anything funny, even something as simple as the words “buy my book.” Hanukkah Harry surprisingly only made two appearances on SNL, because what is he, molded white fish all of a sudden?

Herb Welch

Disclaimer: Bill Hader is one of the rare, greatest SNL cast members who could make me laugh just by talking. Of course, Herb Welch had a repetitive gimmick – he’s an incompetent, old and possibly senile news reporter who has a tendency to repeatedly hit his subject in the face with his microphone, and then he’d eventually appear to die, only to come back to life and scare everyone. Maybe that’s enough to make people think that Herb was funny once and then he got old, but I think that hypothetical situation that I just made up is inaccurate, because “I’m trying to press 2 for English” is absolutely delightful.