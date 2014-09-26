The Anti-Gillys: 20 ‘SNL’ Characters We Never Got Tired Of Seeing

To show that we’re not complete haters when it comes to recurring characters, here are 20 who we never got tired of seeing. Consider them the Anti-Gillys, and if you disagree, sorry.
Ass Dan
Ass Dan was a man of few words, and the ones he did speak were usually, “You know I’m gonna live…” Poor guy was killed and/or memorialized five times at five different events: Kickspit Underground Rock Festival, Crunkmas Karnival, Crunk-Ass Easter Festival, Columbus Day Assblast, and Donkey Punch the Ballot. He was too extreme for this world, but he left behind a legacy of a thousand laughs (I’ve watched Crunk-Ass Easter Festival a thousand times) and a million bastard children, probably.
Astronaut Jones
Tracy Morgan didn’t have many recurring characters on SNL, and their gimmicks were limited at best, but the guy’s charm was enough to make them all hilarious every time. While Brian Fellows had the advantage of having adorable animals “talking” to Morgan, Astronaut Jones was far more absurd and possibly had a more limited punchline, but I’ve watched the Cameron Diaz and Britney Spears sketches probably 50 times each and I giggle like an idiot every single time.
Brian Fellows
“Brian Fellow is not an accredited zoologist, nor does he hold an advanced degree in any of the environmental sciences. He is simply an enthusiastic young man with a sixth grade education and an abiding love for all of God’s creatures.” What the voiceover forgets to mention is Fellow’s crippling paranoia. He loves turtles, unless they’re snapping turtles, in which case, he gonna kill it. In the early 2000s, I had the “Safari Planet” with Sarah Michelle Geller downloaded as mp3, so I could listen to it on my Discman and memorize every “I’M BRIAN FELLOWS I’M BRIAN FELLOWS.” (I was a very sad teenager.) Morgan’s enthusiastic arrogance was hilarious then, and it’s still classic now.
The Continental
Christopher Walken is an honorary SNL cast member — he’s the proverbial Fifth Beatle, making Lorne John, Paul, George, and Ringo, I guess? Anyway, his census sketch is an all-time classic, as is Ed Glosser: Trivial Psychic, but those were one-time affairs. Speaking of affairs: it’s tough for a single character to still be funny after six appearances over a 13-year span, but Walken pulled it off with the Continental, everyone’s favorite sexual predator. There’s no way a sight gag involving Walken slipping a Mickey into some poor woman’s drink would make the cut these days, but thanks for the memories, you magnificent pervert.
Debbie Downer
The only time that I was ever annoyed with a Debbie Downer sketch was when Lindsay Lohan hosted and this specific sketch took place at Disney World. Obviously, Rachel Dratch breaking character and laughing her ass off had become part of the routine by that point, and it’s what made the character so great, because Debbie’s attitude and comments are so absurd and inappropriate that they’re supposed to make everyone cry with laughter. Unfortunately, with Lohan, it was like she was waiting for Dratch to break so she could react first and tell everyone, “I get jokes!” But aside from Lohan ruining everything, Debbie Downer was one of those perfect situational sketches that could use any setting and succeed by just being more absurd each time.
Delicious Dish Hosts
Molly Shannon’s Teri Rialto and the ever-underrated Ana Gasteyer’s Margaret Jo McCullen are more than just Schweddy Balls. They’re the template for thousands of NPR jokes; Portlandia before Portland was “a thing”; a master class in finding humor in the plainspoken. They didn’t have to yell to stand out — their soft-spoken “there’s a fungus among us” said more than a million screaming Mister Peepers.
The Denise Show
I’m honestly shocked that with all of the tired ideas and stale jokes that Adam Sandler has offered us in his Happy Madison tour de farts, there hasn’t been a movie about a loser who has been dumped by dozens of girls throughout his life, and each one leaves him as emotionally volatile and hilariously pathetic as the next, leading up to the point that he meets a girl (probably Drew Barrymore) dealing with the same problem in a relationship counselor’s waiting room, and they help each other get back at all of their exes by showing them how happy they are together, and that in turn makes them fall in love. Would you be shocked if this actually became a Happy Madison movie? As long as it was as funny as “The Denise Show” (and rated R, but not a terrible That’s My Boy rated R either), it could actually be pretty funny.
Hanukkah Harry
Tommy Flanagan, the Pathological Liar was Jon Lovitz’s SNL breakthrough, but I much prefer Hanukkah Harry, an intentionally hacky high-concept character who saved Christmas when Santa is incapacitated with a stomach virus. The jokes aren’t particularly special — it’s mostly just things your Jewish mom would say, like, “Try a little cottage cheese, it’ll settle his stomach” — but Lovitz has a rare ability to make anything funny, even something as simple as the words “buy my book.” Hanukkah Harry surprisingly only made two appearances on SNL, because what is he, molded white fish all of a sudden?
Herb Welch
Disclaimer: Bill Hader is one of the rare, greatest SNL cast members who could make me laugh just by talking. Of course, Herb Welch had a repetitive gimmick – he’s an incompetent, old and possibly senile news reporter who has a tendency to repeatedly hit his subject in the face with his microphone, and then he’d eventually appear to die, only to come back to life and scare everyone. Maybe that’s enough to make people think that Herb was funny once and then he got old, but I think that hypothetical situation that I just made up is inaccurate, because “I’m trying to press 2 for English” is absolutely delightful.
Brian Fellow was one of my favorites. THAT BIRD IS A LIAR
I can never see a goat without wanting to shout, “THAT GOAT HAS DEVIL EYES!”
HE IS NOT MY DOPPLEGANGER
THAT BIRD BETTER NOT RUIN MY CREDIT!!
That is the only sketch in the last ten years that consistently has me crying in tears of laughter. THAT BIRD IS AN IMPOSTER!
YOU WILL NOT SHAVE ME.
I HEAR THOSE SEALS LIKE TO PARTY
THAT BIRD BETTER PRAY HE DON’T RUIN MY CREDIT!
And that’s why you should read all the comments before getting excited to type your favorite Brian Fellows quote.
(pony walks in the room) THAT’S A BIG DOG.
I’ll try again.
IF I HAD A BUG LIKE THAT, I’D MAKE A COAT OUT OF HIM!
Hello Barbara
WHERES THAT SNAKES ARMS?
How IS Tracy Morgan, anyway? I remember him being in a horrible accident, then silence.
Recovering, albeit slowly, last i read.
Still not funny also.
If only we could see Astronaut Jones team up with Star-Lord.
At one time I was saying “Why don’t you drop out that green jump suit and show me that fat ass” 3-5 times a week.
that Debbie downer sketch wasn’t lohans fault. It was the mis-timed trumpet blow, jimmy Fallon (shocker) and horatio sans.
I thought all the timing miscues made it even funnier. It’s the most memorable Debbie Downer sketch, to me.
That one Debbie Downer sketch was the ONLY great Debbie Downer sketch. Bring back Matt!
Excellent list, but it needs more Two A-Holes.
You look like a rabbit.
The myrrh.
The what?
THE MYRRH!!
8 year-old crabsalt remembers laughing uncontrollably at Mr. Bill.
You mean back when SNL thought outside the box? And the floor the box was on? And the building the boxes were stored in? There must have been epic quantities of pot involved.
Mr. Hand was played by Ellen Degeneras’ brother.
I seriously did not expect to see Astronaut Jones. That is one skit I always loved, and I could never talk anyone into liking it. All that build up for one stupid joke.
Also glad to see Jarrod’s Room on here. Gobi kills me every time. I think the “Jill Butt” episode will never not be hilarious to me.
Everything else was pretty much expected.
If we’re going to reach as far back as Eddie Murphy sketches, why not this guy?
[www.spike.com]
Land shark is amazing. But it’s one of those things that literally NOBODY I know enjoyed. Not even my parents, who have watched SNL religiously as long as I can remember.
And I sit there and laugh hysterically while everyone looks at me.
Land Shark was the first skit i remember my parents telling me about. It was sort of a let down when I finally saw it.
I loved Land Shark! I especially liked the one when he tricked Gilda Radnor into opening her door by saying he was the Candygram man.
Wasn’t that Debbie Downer sketch the first one? I thought it was.
Yep. Sure was.
I wish it was the only one.
KAITLIN!!!
YES! Kaitlin was my all time fave, but that might be because I was exactly like her as a child.
RIIIICK!
Vance is the ONLY funny part of the “What’s Up With That?” sketches. Except maybe for Bill Hader’s Lindsey Buckingham impression.
I was always super impressed that Sudekis could keep up the dancing for as long as he did. He must have done cardio like crazy….
Yeah, if you call Olivia Wilde “cardio”
I love everything out What’s Up With That.
I never tire of Vincent Price and MacGruber.
Also, Tom Hanks and Jon Lovitz as the losers. “Buenos dias! And Buenos No Chance.”
And Justin Timberlake when he dresses up as the corner mascot.
Mr. Short Term Memory was always funny.
i agree with most of these, but i loved the spartan cheerleaders as well!
R.I.P. Ass Dan
At least we still have Butt Dave.
What’s that? He’s dead too? :(
They’re in Heaven, listening to Mrs. Potato Dick.
I love Frozen Caveman lawyer and Matt Foley may be the best snl sketch ever but both were overused at least one times too many. They both were done in Spanish which the sign that a sketch has ran its course
The Spanish Matt Foley sketch was still pretty good. HERE I COME, A-SNORTIN’ AND A-FUSSIN’
The Anal Retentive ____ was always great.
can you not say chef?
He also did one as a home remodeling guy, so not always the chef
The Chef one with John Goodman as the Cajun Chef is one of my Top Ten
An early 90s one that cracked me up consistently was Lyle the Effeminate Heterosexual.
Yes! I still go “WHHAAAAatttt???”
Nobody gets it.
That’s inSANE.
Herb Welch is one of the best SNL characters as of late and I always laugh my ass off to his old school racist/sexists quotes.
“Hey, I got a question for ya. Do you think, uh….do you think Lucille Ball is a…..a Pinko?”
Banzai, Kim! Remember me?
*Beats Asian principal with the mic.
“Well there you have it, the city college now fully integrated.”
Will Ferrell’s Bad Doctor sketches were always some of my favorite. There were only two of them, but there should have been more.
YES. I love that vondrook.
Dr. Steven Poop should also be on the list.
Time Travelling Scott Joplin
I always loved Horatio Sans and Jimmy Fallon when they were on screen together. Come at me, bros.
Jarret’s Room? Jesus, that just not right, bro…
Bill Brasky, Bill Murray & Gilda Radner nerds, the o’heirlhy boy “JUST LET THE BOYWATCH YOUR HOUSE” and farley and sandlerS zagat guide
Brasky was fantastic
Even though Justin Timberlake isn’t a cast member, I’d have to give a vote to his [fill in the blank]-ville character.
Clearly I’m the only one who reps for Deep House Dish.
Please be less boring very soon.
Drunk Uncle
The Falconer
Robert Goulet
Harry Carey
James Lipton
Professor Roger Klarvin
And the Crazy Target Lady
Can we do character teams?
Celebrity Jeopardy: Alex Trebek and Sean Connery
And Burt Reynolds
Or Ferrell and Gasteyer’s The Culps. Not a big fan of Fallon (though he is evolving into his new role quite well), but the Barry Gibb Talk Show never fails to throw me into fits of laughter. Doesn’t hurt that they usually put them on later in the show when most of us expect the later sketches to suck.
@ImBateman
That’s not his name.
@mclamb86 Touché
… I think you mean Turd Ferguson. His name is Turd Ferguson.
Harry Carey’s absence was striking
If you were a hotdog would you eat yourself?
You missed an Ass Dan death at the en of the magical mysteries music video
i might be publicly lynched for this, but actually i’m so far down the list no ones going to read this but I loved Opera singing man
Mr. Mainway
The Superfans and Two Wild and Crazy Guys are omissions that make me sad.
For me some of the one-offs were the best. Anyone remember “I DRIVE A DODGE STRATUS”?
That one was great.
As was Mr Tarkanian – [vimeo.com]
Hmm, Uproxx apparently doesn’t like linking Vimeo pages.
Do a Google video search, Mr. Tarkanian and it should be the first result.
Absolutely! To this day if I see a Dodge Stratus (fill in the blank) and rock “YOU DON’T TALK TO ME THAT WAY!” At least once a week.
I never understood the love for Stefon, especially by this site.
Lol at the fact only 2/20 of these characters are played by women…
Everyone knows women aren’t funny. C’mon.
(I’m kidding. Mostly.)
Bill Braskey, Goth Talk, Goatboy, the spartan cheerleaders
Also Fred Garvey: Male Prostitute
What about Massive HeadWound Harry?
Uh, Church Lady or Dieter from Sprockets.
Idk if he was a one off character or what but tracy Morgan’s Dominican lou always gets me
Hortation Sanz (sp) parents got eaten by a bear, nick burns, gumby, mike meyers as chinese game show host.
No Chris Kattan?!?? What a travesty! His characters never got old.
Can’t tell if this is sarcastic or not, but Kattan is for real underrated. He got a lot of attention for his less funny characters (Mango, Mr. Peepers) but Suel Forrester (the incomprehensible teacher/drill Sargent/etc) and Azrael/Todd from Goth Talk were gold.
Twinkle and stink were amazing.
Mango.
BRUH
How does Robert Goulet, Celebrity Jeopardy and Harry Carrey miss the cut?
What if Philip met Gavin from Kids In The Hall?
Worlds. Colliding.
Eddie Murphy’s Buckwheat you fuckhinacea!
“Una Panoonah BankaaaaaAAAAHHHHH!” FTW
Always loved the “I’m Chillin'” guys.
Another one that cracked me up(probably because it was so dumb), was the Herlihy Boy skits, where Adam Sandler would play a creepy kid with messy blond hair meekly offering to do increasingly disturbing odd jobs and Chris Farley(as his dad or something) would pan into the frame and browbeat and scream at you into hiring his services.