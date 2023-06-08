Are you ready for The Original Beef of Chicagoland to return? Make that The Bear, as the restaurant was rechristened in the first season finale of The Bear.

All the Chefs are back in place to reopen the joint in a slightly classier incarnation, and FX has followed up on that spectacular spaghetti feast and a plot-heavy Season 2 trailer with a teaser that promises that the sleeper series’ mood will not change.

In other words, get ready to relive the vibe of that unyieldingly stressful penultimate episode again, and then realize that this vibe is somehow still irresistible like a truly toxic but heady brew. Will Richie get stabbed again this season? I think that should happen every year. Make a different character do it each time. People will enjoy it, and he deserves it. Here’s that teaser, by the way, with no stabbing included:

Value your relax time? Don't build a restaurant. #TheBearFX returns June 22. Only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/afSJtsQim3 — The Bear (@TheBearFX) June 7, 2023

Hmm. Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy looks like he showered a few times before group sharing, and that’s promising, but of course, his grunged-up appeal will hopefully loom large over most of the sophomore season. Ideally, Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney will continue to put smartass dudes (like Richie) in their places, and if we don’t see Jon Bernthal make a flashback cameo, the Chefs in the audience may not be satisfied. We won’t have to wait long to find out.

The Bear will officially be back on June 22.