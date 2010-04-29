The Best Name in Show Business

This is an actual screen cap from the most recent episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Yes, the person who wrote the episode is Speed Weed. He is an actual person. I contacted him over Facebook to see if he’d be willing to do a Q&A, because it’s not every day — or ever — that you meet someone whose name is a combination of uppers and downers. The only name that might be cooler is Cocaine Booze, but that doesn’t rhyme.
Anyway, Speed informed me that he was about to leave for Bhutan for five weeks — which is either awesome or an awesomely extravagant lie — and when he gets back he’ll be working for “Law & Order: SVU.”
Bastard. I hate people with awesome names. I could name my kid “Shotgun Danger Ufford” and he’d still be stuck with that clunker of a last name. Stupid English ancestors.
(thanks to Erswi for the ‘cap)
You’ve GOT to let “Weed for Speed” interview him.
Got to.
I’m naming my son “Cabrini Bellini” just to fuck with him.
Holy crap! Dude actually exists?
The heck?
They could have a female writer named DP Fellatrix and it still wouldn’t convince me to watch that show.
I could name my kid “Shotgun Danger Ufford” and he’d still be stuck with that clunker of a last name.
You gave your fictional child a middle name in homage to me? I’m so honored. *sniffles*
Also, every time a friend is expecting a baby, I push uncomfortably hard for the names Battleship and/or Velociraptor.
Real question – How did you end up with a screencap from NCIS?
Danger, and the first name is a tribute to Kurt Cobain!
I guess his parents were fans of Quadrophenia?
Uppers and downers
Either way blood flows.
Franklin, IT WAS A GIFT DAMMIT!!
Yeah, I wish I had a cool name
Please, the best name in showbiz is the old Boy Meets World co-star, Rider Strong.
hard to beat Dick Wolf…which i usually pronounce “Dickwolf”