The Best Name in Show Business

04.29.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

This is an actual screen cap from the most recent episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Yes, the person who wrote the episode is Speed Weed. He is an actual person. I contacted him over Facebook to see if he’d be willing to do a Q&A, because it’s not every day — or ever — that you meet someone whose name is a combination of uppers and downers. The only name that might be cooler is Cocaine Booze, but that doesn’t rhyme.

Anyway, Speed informed me that he was about to leave for Bhutan for five weeks — which is either awesome or an awesomely extravagant lie — and when he gets back he’ll be working for “Law & Order: SVU.”

Bastard. I hate people with awesome names. I could name my kid “Shotgun Danger Ufford” and he’d still be stuck with that clunker of a last name. Stupid English ancestors.

(thanks to Erswi for the ‘cap)

