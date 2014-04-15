The Best Of Last Night’s ‘Archer’: The One With Shane The Tiger And A Clone Battle To The Death

Things got weird from the onset of “Filibuster” — the penultimate episode of Archer Season 5 — and we are all the better for it. Misdirections, a three week time lapse, clone battle royales, TIGERS: these are all welcome wrinkles. For as out-of-nowhere as the entire season arc has been, for stretches things have felt a little too formulaic. Last night’s episode threw back to cutting lose and seeing where the bizarre takes us. Sometimes it takes us to getting the New Testament confused with the Star Wars saga.
A lot took place in the narrative as well. People died, characters returned, clones went all Highlander (and we don’t know who exactly is left). There’s a lot to discuss. But before all that here are some of the best lines, moments, and references as documented by yours truly…
- “WHOA JESUS CHRIST!” — Nice of Lana to vocalize what we were all thinking when the episode kicked off with a beleaguered Archer in full “Heart of Archness” mode (sans sweet shell necklace).
- Here are the Pincer Movement and Hannibal at The Battle of Cannae links you’ve been looking for.
- “I said a woman, not a stevedore who lost his hand in a stevedoring accident and then got a hand transplant from an actual bear.” — That’s just good Stevedore usage.
- I was already geeking out hard over “Cyril is just the Vader to your Palpatine” so needless to say I enjoyed the whole Star Wars-Bible tangent a little too much.
- So Cyril is pretty much animated Jerry Gergich, correct?
- “Damn dog” may be my favorite Amber Nash delivered line of the season. “Inappropes” is my second favorite Ray line just after, “Hush, Odie.” You know, in case you guys were curious to where I was standing on these matters.
- I swear I made up George Borewell all on my own in high school. Swear.
- “I’m not really comfortable with the Clone Bone.”
- “Are you going to walk me through your method of organic vaginal hygiene.” – Cherlene is really good at creatively calling people pussies.
- At first I felt like the Krieger Clone scenes were a little too revealing, but that Krieger Clone fight to the death sequence was, let’s just say, AWE-SOME.
- Only to immediately get a run for its money by the death by Tiger mutilation scene. I was so happy Archer and Cherlene were only concerned about the safety of Shane.
- “He’s probably not used to leading.”
- I’m really starting to appreciate the note gag more and more.
- “It’s Archer Time.” — I’ve oddly been waiting for that all season.
- Pop Culture Reference Count: Captain Crunch, Bob Marley, Johnny Cash, George Orwell
I’m not going to lie you guys, I was getting a little bullsh*t in the lack of tiger sightings after what was teased in the season premiere montage. I’m not going to say Shane totally makes up for it, but pretty damn close. Do yourself a favor and check out all of Chet’s most excellent tiger GIFs here.
And finally F YEAH HOLLY AND SLATER. Very pleasant sightings and I can’t wait to see how they play into the finale. I knew there was no way Christian Slater playing himself as an undercover CIA agent was only good for one scene. I KNEW IT.
“Do you want me to move over one?” “…. Eeeeeh…” had me laughing far too hard.
I laughed all the way through the opening credits on that one.
So I’m going to leave this here. I didn’t come up with it, but WarmingGlow would like to know.
[imgur.com]
tl;dr Krieger attempted to hack the missile launch with the Konami Code.
Dug the Silence of the Lambs ref.
I can’t believe no one has mentioned Archer getting all serious in front of Shane’s cage and calling Cherlene “Carol”….
Unhappy I forced to Google something just for a lame Parks & Rec’s reference. I’m sure everybody else is as well.
The Palpatine-Jesus bit had me on the floor. I don’t generally laugh that hard even with this show but my face hurt afterwards.
Now that you mentioned the montage in the opening episode I had to go back and watch it again.
Didn’t Matt Thompson (or maybe it was Adam Reed, himself) say that all the sequences in the montage were actually pulled from the first 8 episodes of the season? There are quite a few shots in it that never happened this season in any episode. I’m not complaining, because I’ve loved this season, just pointing it out.
I think Cyril’s a little more shittier than sad-sack Larry Gergich, but who knows. Larry might be douchier if he was on basic cable too.
I wonder if Shane is going to have square off with Babou.
Shane shit’s bigger than Babou, that fox eared asshole.
Lana calling Archer “Miggs” was a reference from Silence of the Lambs (Hannibal Lecter’s neighbor in the cell).
The stevedore reference is no longer correct. A stevedore used to be someone who worked on a ship loading cargo, but now all loading and unloading are performed by longshoreman. Now stevedores are companies that hire longshoreman for the tasks.
My dad used to tell me not to talk like a stevedore whenever I said bad words. I was pretty thrilled to have one less reference to Wikipedia last night.
I’m hoping this is leading to the remaining members of ISIS blackmailing the CIA into giving them government contracts. I think that would bring around the “UnBooting” that was mentioned awhile back of the series….
I think the CIA is the whole reason why they have the cocaine in the first place. Sterling and Mallory both deny their involvement so maybe it was a setup all along.
I don’t even know if you need to hope…it looks like some sort of arrangement will be made with the CIA. Mallory pretty much called all of this earlier in the season. Stumbling onto a CIA drug smuggling operation whilst backing an entire country. Definitely looking like the former ISIS crew will be doing dirty work for the CIA.
I enjoyed all the randomness as well. But my favorite part was Ray slapping the shit out of Pam. She’s been insufferable this season.
That was gold
I was glad that joke made a comeback after last week.
I’m with you there.
… Now I’m kind of wondering what army Cyril plays in Warhammer.
“They should’ve sent a poet.” Contact (1997)
Also, My DVR recording ended before the episode. So that was nice.
Nice pull.
It was “Odie, hush” not “Hush, Odie”.
I’m the worst!
I was honestly completely surprised the rest of the gang -let- Cyril be dictator. You would have thought at -some point- during those three weeks, Lana, or Ray, or ANYONE would have said “Cyril, come on.”
Mallory pistol-whipped Archer in the dick. I’m pretty sure she was OK with him sitting in the cell for a few weeks.
Yeah…. I was really confused as to why Archer was in a jail cell being treated that badly as well for 3 weeks. How would Mallory allow that? And why?
He had the tank.
“I don’t know, I didn’t go to rabbinical school” and the fact that Ray didn’t know much about the new testament. This episode reminds me of why Archer so great.
“The one with Jesus in it?”