With all due respect to Don’s existential sadness, Roger’s sarcasm, Peggy’s spunk, Joan’s assests, Sally’s style, Betty’s bitch face, Bob Benson’s loud bathing suits, Pete’s receding hairline, Ken’s dancing, Megan’s general Zou Bisou Bisou-ness, Trudy’s Alison Brie, Glen’s creepiness, Ginsberg’s lone nipple, and all 83 Bobby Drapers, the best thing about Mad Men is now gone.

You were too bushy for this world. May Ron Swanson’s ‘stache never join you.