The Best Twitter Reactions To Last Night’s Heartbreaking Midseason Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#Twitter #The Walking Dead
Entertainment Features
12.01.14 12 Comments
SPOILERS

If you’ve caught up on The Walking Dead, haven’t been spoiled by The Walking Dead Facebook page, seen the GIFs and read the recap, then you understand how devastating the fall finale was last night. No matter what you might have thought of the rest of the episode, the last five minutes were simply crushing.

Twitter reacted as you might expect it would: With sympathetic, weepy tweets, a few sweet ones, some hilarious responses, and even some downright cold reactions. Here’s a quick round-up of the best Twitter responses to the end of last night’s The Walking Dead midseason finale:

The Sympathetic Ones

https://twitter.com/ItsMegNotMegan/status/539256136600674304

The Sweet Ones

The Downright Mean Reaction

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking DeadTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP