The Best Twitter Reactions To Last Night’s Heartbreaking Midseason Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

If you’ve caught up on The Walking Dead, haven’t been spoiled by The Walking Dead Facebook page, seen the GIFs and read the recap, then you understand how devastating the fall finale was last night. No matter what you might have thought of the rest of the episode, the last five minutes were simply crushing.

Twitter reacted as you might expect it would: With sympathetic, weepy tweets, a few sweet ones, some hilarious responses, and even some downright cold reactions. Here’s a quick round-up of the best Twitter responses to the end of last night’s The Walking Dead midseason finale:

The Sympathetic Ones

When Daryl cries, we all cry. Said it before and I'll say it again. No words. @WalkingDead_AMC #TheWalkingDead — CLauren (@BlondieeWood) December 1, 2014

Beth dying and Daryl crying got me like: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sXrdmdFBDO — Dale (@DaleHorvath_TWD) December 1, 2014

I'm going to need a day or two to cope with that… #TheWalkingDead #TWDRescueMission — TWD Survivor (@IWalkTheDead) December 1, 2014

The Sweet Ones

Bethy, Will You Sing Parting Glass For Me? #TheWalkingDead — Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) December 1, 2014

Did you watch #TheWalkingDead? Then you need this picture of a puppy. pic.twitter.com/ofMSJxajhE — Cara Lynn Shultz (@caralynnshultz) December 1, 2014

The Downright Mean Reaction