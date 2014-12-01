The Best Twitter Reactions To Last Night’s Heartbreaking Midseason Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’

SPOILERS
If you’ve caught up on The Walking Dead, haven’t been spoiled by The Walking Dead Facebook page, seen the GIFs and read the recap, then you understand how devastating the fall finale was last night. No matter what you might have thought of the rest of the episode, the last five minutes were simply crushing.
Twitter reacted as you might expect it would: With sympathetic, weepy tweets, a few sweet ones, some hilarious responses, and even some downright cold reactions. Here’s a quick round-up of the best Twitter responses to the end of last night’s The Walking Dead midseason finale:
The Sympathetic Ones
https://twitter.com/ItsMegNotMegan/status/539256136600674304
The Sweet Ones
The Downright Mean Reaction
You forgot to include the “this makes no sense and this show is stupid” reaction that most people had.
how did that make no sense?
Made perfect sense to me
Does Retta watch? She’s the greatest at live-tweeting.
Wait, people actually liked Beth? Oh…
That’s where I’m at with this. You have a boring character who died as a result of a incredibly stupid actions, in a show where people die all the damn time. Sorry for not sharing a feeling of emotional gutpunch with you, Internet.
Damn. Came here to say this. Glad I’m not soulless.
@HyraxWell i
She had a lot of development as a character over the past 1 and a half seasons.
Red Viper > Beth.
Meh. Glad Carol didn’t die
I must be a terrible person but I really wasn’t affected by her meaningless and ultimately stupid death. Attacking an unstable and armed cop with a tiny pair of scissors? Suicide by cop, obviously. There was no reason for it.
To bad she died a virgin…. does that mean she goes to the Al Queda harem?