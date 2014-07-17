‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Is About To Get Paid An Insane Amount Of Money

There is a chance, however slight, that CBS may have to delay The Big Bang Theory‘s season eight premiere. Only two cast members, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, are under contract for the September 22nd episode, while stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar are free agents, so to speak. According to Deadline, “I hear the two sides [CBS and the cast] are still far apart and there has been little dialogue.” But before you happily yell BAZINGA to the heavens, know that this standoff has happened before, and everyone will eventually sign back up.
For a whole lot of money.
Under their previous contract, Galecki, Parsons, and Cuoco earned around $350,000 an episode in season seven, with each owning 0.25 point of the series’ lucrative backend. Given the enormous success on Big Bang, a blockbuster network and off-network hit which some estimate could generate up to $3 billion for Warner Bros TV, Galecki, Parsons and Cuoco could go into Friends territory with new salaries in the neighborhood of $1 million per episode, plus a bigger piece of the backend. (Via)
That $1 million-per-episode settlement was for Friends last season, a deal that NBC would enthusiastically offer RIGHT NOW for Big Bang. In fact, Bob Greenblatt is already on the phone trying to trade with CBS. For one Big Bang Theory, he’ll give up one home-cooked meal from Hannibal, a Li’l Sebastian stuffed animal, AND James Spader’s hat collection. CBS is considering their options.
Li’l Sebastian > The entire BBT cast combined
Yeah but that’s not even a fair fight. No cast can measure up against the majesty of Li’l Sebastian.
He does being a mini horse, and he does it better then anybody
I hate this show but don’t really mind a lot of the actors on the show. Good for them for getting paid.
Yeah, I don’t hold it against them. Galecki deserves that David-on-Roseanne money.
yeah I agree. I like everyone, specially Parsons and Galecki and they deserve it, but i still think the writing is not that fantastic to deserve such ratings. Its no Comminity or Parks and Rec. Heck is not even How I met Your Mother level writing. But theyre sweet and funny, and people do seem to love it, so clearly they deserve the money.
At least the money is not going to Bachelorettes or desperate housevives of…
Id like to see the Big Bangs on Rauch. YOWZA.
She’s got a healthy set on her, considering she’s a dwarf
Makes them look even larger.
The show consistently makes me laugh so I don’t understand all the hate for it. Is it a great show? No.
But I don’t understand it everytime some fanboy has an orgasm when Agents of Shield, Gotham or whatever is discussed. I guess what I am saying is, tits. TBBT has plenty of it to keep me interested.
That’s a really good reason.
I mean, where else are you going to find fully-clothed women to ogle? The Sears catalog?
I think the point is that there are many better and funnier shows that don’t get the type of recognition that TBBT undeservedly gets.
What shows are better and funnier? I’m always looking for some new shows to watch. Currently, the only one funnier than The Big Bang Theory that I know of is Modern Family (in my opinion).
Well its mostly ‘ha ha that character likes Star Wars what a nerd’ or ‘ha ha that guy has severe autism’
@ledouxrt
Louie
Silicon Valley
Community
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Parks and Recreation
New Girl
Workaholics
Archer
Veep
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
My hate for this show can be probably be best summed up by the phrase “unfunny nerd-blackface.”
@Brett
Comedy is a matter of opinion. I tried to watch New Girl but was not amused in the slightest.
Also unfunny to me: Archer, Parks and Recreation, Community, Louie, IASIP.
I guess I prefer comedies that aren’t based solely on weird characters in awkward situations.
@TNSEVOL “solely on weird characters in awkward situations” – that’s TBBT’s whole premise. It’s literally the backbone of the show.
While i agree with George Maharis with the Nerd blackface thing (very well put) and in my humble opinion there are way funnier shows (see Bretts list), I support CottonCandy’s right to like this show. It is funny and sweet. Is not the funniest but we all have different sense of humor. Good for you CottonCandy. Im glad your show is doing so well. Theres no need for hating.
@George Maharis I hate that “Nerd-Black Face” argument against this show. I like comics and sci-fi and am considered a bit of a geek, its not a religion, its not a race. You cannot compare being a geek to being black, liking geeky stuff is a personal choice, being black is not. Quit trying to make yourself a victim.
The nerd-blackface thing isn’t trying to claim that nerds are a race or religion or anything like that. And I’m sure as hell not claiming this show to be anywhere near as offensive as blackface.
The comparison is simply that this show, like blackface, is an offensive and stereotypical caricature of a group of people.
@Brett – Yeah, but besides those dozen shows, can you name anything funnier than BBT? Didn’t think so.
Seriously, great list. And I would add Game of Thrones, and Fargo to the list of funnier television than BBT. Hell, The Walking Dead is funnier than BBT, but not for the right reasons.
“Nerd Blackface” is good, but the best description I ever heard of TBBT is that “it’s a show about smart people made for dumb people.”
Bazinga, dude. Bazinga.
@George Maharis Wait, so this is the first sitcom you’ve ever seen?
@Surly Duff Good call on Fargo. Shouldn’t have missed that one.
Justified is also funnier than TBBT
I watch almost every show mentioned here, and I still like TBBT. Its a godamn tv show, not a complete representation of what you are as a person. People need to stop getting their panties in a bunch over it.
Who cares who wins what awards? Did that have to justify Breaking Bad as one of the greatest shows ever? No, it would have been just as such with zero awards.
@Otto It’s 2014, bro. Just go to Sears.com.
For me, it’s just about jealousy. I’ve watched a couple full episodes of the show, and the closest I’ve gotten to laughing is smiling at some things Simon Helberg’s character said/did. I want a show that does make me laugh to have success somewhere in the neighborhood of that of TBBT. I don’t pitch a lot of invective at the show, myself, but I imagine those that do are probably mostly coming from that same place of jealousy.
@josh wilkinson So wait, nerds choose the things they like? It’s not just built into who their are or shaped by their upbringing? Yeah, they willingly pick things that everyone they know will make fun of them for as a kid. Sure, that adds.
Unpopular opinion: l feel that that screengrab is proof that Kaley Cuoco has earned it.
She put some of that $350k per ep to good use.
On the one hand, I hate this show and everyone who watches it. On the other hand, the network makes an eff-ton of money on it, so some should dribble down to the actors so good for them I guess?
You can tell looking back at older episodes that the more money she got paid each following season, the more clothes got put on her. She used to dance around in near nothing and now she shows much less skin. Or was that to get us to treat her character more seriously?
She’ll be doing nude scenes soon enough.
I don’t understand, isn’t this show renewed through like season 10 or something?
how the hell does a show get renewed for multiple seasons but the cast isn’t locked down with it?
I had heard there is some rule about having to renew the series first before renewing the actors. I think it is some SAG rule.
That doesn’t work though, because the Community actors were all still under contract after it got cancelled.
GARBONZO!
MEPHISTO!
I’ll admit, I watch the show – mostly due to the wife making me – and it does have a few funny moments, but yeah, it totally panders with the whole Nerd-Black Face thing.
Best I can equate it is when you see super hot girls posting their pictures online, wearing dorky looking glasses, and “playing” video games (or doing something else “nerdy”) and going, “OMG, I am SUCH a nerd!!” Ugh.
GABBO! GABBO! GABBO!
And they “deserve” all that money. Still not Seinfeld money. I guess people just won’t quit watching this or Modern Family.
I think Big Bang is poplar a the other side of the Two and a Half Men coin. People would watch Charlie Sheep’s character and say “That just like me if I were [insert rich, single, etc]” and pretend they are hot shit. They watch Big Bang and think “Those ‘smart’ nerds totally suck and don’t have the cool lives their abilities should get them because awkward. Yeah bro, fuck those nerds I’m so much better off than them with my sweet call center job”.
I’m a geek and I love this show. I don’t understand the hate, but you are welcome to your opinions. The fact that I can see various friends or co-workers in these characters tells me that they got it right. I seriously had a co-worker that would talk to women like Howard. I also like most of the shows you all are comparing to TBBT as better, but in most cases I don’t agree. Just because it’s not your favorite, doesn’t mean it’s not good. The ratings alone tell me I am in the majority.
My brother is one of the most cynical sit-com haters that ever were, but he also loves this show. This shocked me.
Just because it has crazy high ratings doesn’t make it good either, ya jabroni.