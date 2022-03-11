(Spoilers for The Boys will be found below.)

The Boys will release the show’s Season 3 trailer on Saturday, March 12, about a week following The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated series. Flagship series showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that the spinoff’s finale is canon and ties into the next round of live-action episodes, which will arrive on June 3. To that end, the show’s going into a bit of a publicity blitz. Amazon already released a poster that shows Billy Butcher with apparent laser eyes, which means that (as in the comics) he takes Compound V. And that would put him on a more even playing field to take vengeance upon Homelander for ripping the Butcher marriage apart, not once but twice (and ending with Becca’s death).

Just to hammer home the show’s point that Supes are, indeed, the bad guys here (while also playing around with the “vigilante” label), The Boys has more posters for ya. All of them parody the Batman movies, none of which are immune. The Female, along with Butcher, Frenchie, Hughie, and Mother’s Milk, are all onboard the parody train.

In addition, the show’s vowing to go gangster against the Compound V powers that be, Vought International. Yup, it’d be a shame if something happened to this burger joint.

Free lunch on Vought, would be a shame if we crashed their lil' website. https://t.co/jrNpWH0tSs — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 11, 2022

And finally, here’s Karl Urban teasing the hell out of The Boys addicts while promising that the trailer’s only a short wait away.

We're makin' you sweat just a bit more. pic.twitter.com/XyfnTmTN0Q — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 11, 2022

Expect the customary amount of gore and even more raunch when The Boys returns on June 3.