If there’s one holiday that The Boys has found pleasure in celebrating on social media, it’s certainly the Fourth of July. Last year’s firecracker of a tribute to Homelander did go the way of the baddest Supe (in a tongue-in-cheek way), but this year, it’s a fun time to remember how far-right viewers had a raging meltdown when they started to realize that Antony Starr’s character is no hero.

This year, the tributes began as they customarily do with Vought International posting a pseudo-beautiful tribute to the leader of The Seven. “This Fourth of July, we take a moment to honor American heroes everywhere,” the corporate juggernaut tweeted. “Starting with Homelander, of course. He’s every bit a symbol of American freedom as the bald eagle, but only one proudly wears the flag every day. Happy Fourth, and thank you Homelander!”

This Fourth of July, we take a moment to honor American heroes everywhere. Starting with Homelander, of course. He’s every bit a symbol of American freedom as the bald eagle, but only one proudly wears the flag every day. Happy Fourth, and thank you Homelander! pic.twitter.com/HL8TwkLCxW — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 4, 2023

Well, The Boys‘ vigilante group was having none of that butt-kissing. “Yes, thank you Homelander,” someone (who surely isn’t Billy Butcher) sarcastically tweeted in response while giving Homelander kitty-cat ears and labeling him a “wanker.”

Yes, thank you Homelander pic.twitter.com/CcP6KXvY7s — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 4, 2023

Sometimes, the most concise insults are the most effective ones. In related news, showrunner Eric Kripke recently indicated that the show’s fourth season release date will depend on how long the writers’ strike drags out.

#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal! 2) To take that sting off, here's fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/t9nSGmou8Z — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2023

We should, however, still see the Gen V spinoff drop on Amazon sometime in 2023. Fingers crossed on more info there soon.